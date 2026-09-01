Biggest Winners & Losers From Texans' 53-Man Roster Decisions

The Houston Texans have slimmed down their 90-man training camp roster to a select 53 players just a few days away from the kickoff of their 2026 regular season campaign.

So this Texans roster is fresh off several noteworthy changes that tend to have a ripple effect for several players for one reason or another.

In some cases, those roster changes can affect them and their stock heading into the season in a positive way. For others, they might now be faced with a steeper hurdle or two to surpass in order to get their desired role across this upcoming season.

With that in mind, let's break down who on the Texans' roster can be considered the biggest winners and losers after the events of this weekend's cuts:

Winner: RB British Brooks

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back British Brooks (44) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans trimmed their running back room a bit smaller than many initially expected coming into the weekend. Houston held on to just three names at the position, while deciding to send a couple of potential roster candidates to the practice squad instead. British Brooks, though, was one of those lucky three.



It's even more impressive that Brooks was able to cling onto a roster spot when factoring in his missed time this camp with a broken hand. Clearly, the Texans have a vision for him as a depth piece offensively and to use him on special teams––perhaps with some fullback duties dabbled in as well.

Loser: WR Lewis Bond

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bond saw himself land the short end of the stick in the receiver room by not being one of the lucky five onboard the 53-man cut after having one of the more productive showings through preseason and camp. Head coach DeMeco Ryans even said Bond was someone who continued to make "wow plays" in multiple practices.



Instead, Bond will be tasked with working his way up from the Texans' practice squad; a fate that multiple pass-catchers from this 90-man roster are now faced with entering Week 1.

Winner: WR Jared Wayne

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were to pick out five receivers who felt like a lock to make the Texans' wide receiver room once 53-man cuts happened, Jared Wayne probably wouldn't have been a name that many expected Houston to keep.



But the 6-foot-3 third-year UDFA has defied those odds, and he's proven how to be a quality depth piece for this offense to lean on as their WR5 at the top of the regular season. Expect minimal targets his way to start the year, but this is a notable step in what could be his biggest NFL campaign yet.

Loser: WR Tank Dell

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, Dell has made some nice progress when it comes to getting back on the field for an NFL game for the first time since his 2024 knee injury. He's participated in team practice and drills, and his return to play tends to feel more and more real every time he's been seen with pads and a helmet on.



But Dell is now placed on injured reserve to start the season, meaning he's bound to miss a minimum of four weeks. He also didn't participate in a single preseason game, despite prior comments from DeMeco Ryans hinting that would be in the cards. So Dell might be a bit further away from a return to an in-game setting after all.

Winner: OT Blake Fisher

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tackle Blake Fisher (57) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMeco Ryans in camp that if he were to give out an award for the Texans' most improved offensive lineman, it would be 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher. He's now gone from making major waves in the building for how the head coach has talked about him, to see that praise develop into tangible results with a 53-man roster spot.



Fisher's role to begin the 2026 season might be bigger than once thought as well. For as long as Braden Smith is off to the sidelines due to his recent foot injury, Fisher becomes the best bet to become the Texans' backup swing tackle, even in this Houston tackle room that has six players following Sunday's cuts.

Loser: DT Naquan Jones

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) attempts to pass the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (91) applies defensve pressure during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This felt like one of the Texans' tougher cuts to stomach over the weekend. Jones had been on Houston's defense since the end of the 2025 season as an intriguing developmental defensive tackle, who had increasingly performed well in both camp and preseason.



But the Texans simply have a ton of depth to work with on their defensive interior. Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, Logan Hall, and Mario Edwards all making the cut made it tough for Jones to find a spot on the 53-man, and thus made him the odd man out within the position room.

Winner: LB Aiden Fisher

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher (59) before a play during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Texans linebacker room was faced with a ton of questions––and with it, several injuries––in training camp to determine who would be the lucky five to six names making the roster cut, and who was due for the most snaps as depth options behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o.



Seventh-round rookie Aiden Fisher might still be a few steps away before he gets that considerable work on the defensive side of the ball. But he's one of two rookie linebackers to be on the 53-man roster after a strong last month of production, and at the very least, can be a staple presence on special teams throughout next season.

Loser: DB Alijah Huzzie

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (28) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Texans had even taken a snap in practice during training camp, many analysts and experts had already penciled in Alijah Huzzie as Houston's best option to back up Jalen Pitre as their nickel. He has the size, versatility, and experience in this defense that makes him stick out as an ideal option to do so.



But the Texans have since formed other plans in their secondary and the depth within it. Huzzie was cut and sent to the practice squad. Houston stuck with five corners and four safeties, likely rolling with Kamari Ramsey as their primary backup nickel to Pitre, rather than the initial favorite in Huzzie.

Winner: CB Collin Wright

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright (37) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Wright stormed onto the scene as one of the more pleasant surprises of the Texans' training camp. He was making plays as a ball-hawk in practice, got notable praise from several faces around the roster and staff, and felt like he had a real chance to make the roster before going down with a soft tissue injury in Houston's first preseason game.

That injury left questions as to whether or not Wright had shown enough to warrant a 53-man roster spot as opposed to just a practice squad designation. Turns out, it was. Wright is Houston's CB5 for the moment, and thus makes him one of the biggest winners of this Texans camp and preseason altogether.

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