Breaking Down Texans' Best & Worst-Case Scenarios vs. Colts

The Houston Texans have not exactly seen their first two weeks of the 2026 season pan out in their favor as they head into their first divisional matchup of the year vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Some may go as far as to say that the Texans' 0-2 start is a bit of a worst-case scenario for the team following an offseason that looked pretty productive in patching their roster's holes. After all of that work, Houston is just one game away from the same 0-3 start to their season that they faced this time last year.

But what might a true "worst-case scenario" look like for the Texans in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts?

Things could certainly get even uglier for Houston than the state they are now, or could even rise to an opposite best-case scenario if everything clicks in their first road trip of the new year.

Let's break down what each of those scenarios might look like for the Texans in Week 3 against the Colts, where both teams certainly have their backs against the wall for their respective seasons.

Best Case: More Points, More Turnovers and a Divisional Win

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) applies defensive pressure during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Texans have seen a select few key struggles that have led to their record looking as it does now through two weeks. But throughout their first two matchups, a couple of key pitfalls have stuck out more than most as to how Houston could see a bit more success moving forward.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was obvious that the Texans' offense had to be better after a six-point performance. However, Houston has also failed to capitalize on the turnover battle as well.

Even with their elite defense and the Pro Bowlers they have on that side of the ball, Houston has recorded zero turnovers through their first two games of the season. The Texans' offense did help out last week by logging zero giveaways on the day, yet of course, their ball security makes up for only half of winning the turnover battle.

If the Texans could just show that their offense can be most consistent in the red zone to put more points on the board, can log one or multiple takeaways against the Colts' offense, and plug in their first win of the year, it'd be hard to imagine Houston's day being much better.

Worse Case: Another TD-Less Week? Plus a Big Jonathan Taylor Day

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It already feels as if the sky is falling for the Texans' offense after their lowly Week 2 performance vs. the Bengals in which the team didn't score a single touchdown on the day, and their lowest point total since their Christmas Day loss in 2024.

But imagine if the Texans went two straight weeks without scoring a touchdown? Without Nico Collins for a second straight game and an offensive line that has yet to cement that they're any more consistent than last season, the chances are far from zero that Houston's offense ends up laying an egg once again.

And in a true worst-case scenario for the Texans, it wouldn't truly be that unless their defense also let up a big day for Jonathan Taylor, who DeMeco Ryans has been stressing as a playmaker Houston has to contain if they want Week 3 to pan out in their favor.

In the last eight games the Texans have faced against Taylor, he's averaged over 23 touches, 120 all-purpose yards, and collected eight total touchdowns throughout. Ensuring Houston doesn't fall victim to a similar explosive performance on Sunday will be key for their defense's success.

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