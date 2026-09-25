After the Houston Texans' third practice heading into Week 3's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team has officially released their final injury report before their first divisional matchup of the year.

And when it comes to the Texans in particular, they'll be without at least five players on gameday against the Colts–– two of those being pretty key starters on the offensive side of the ball.

Let's break down the latest on both the Texans and the Colts' injury report heading into Sunday's contest, and what to make of those that'll be out for the action.

Houston Texans Injury Report

WR Nico Collins: OUT (hamstring)

S M.J. Stewart: OUT (quad)

LB Jake Hummel: OUT (groin)

OG Ed Ingram: OUT (groin)

OT Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (knee/wrist)

DE Jadeveon Clowney: OUT (knee)

Of course, the most significant name of note on the Texans' injury report is their Pro Bowl wide receiver, Nico Collins, who missed his third practice of the week and fifth in a row after he suffered a reported grade 1 hamstring strain before Week 2's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was that injury that led to Collins missing out in that game against the Bengals, and now will lead to his absence against the Colts in Week 3.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (7) works to stop Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be without another starter on the offensive side of the ball, that being right guard Ed Ingram, as he recovers from a groin strain that's kept him sidelined along with Collins since Week 2.

Without Ingram, that'll leave the Texans most likely to roll with the same five starters on the offensive line as they did last week against the Bengals, which resulted in offseason signing Wyatt Teller as the one filling in for their usual starter at right guard.

And depending on how Trent Brown's status develops heading into gameday, there's a world where Houston is without two starters on their offensive line, as he was deemed questionable with a wrist/knee injury designation. Seeing that he was a full participant in practice on Friday is certainly a good sign for his status, though.

Outside of those starters, the Texans will also be without some depth on the defensive side of the ball. Jadeveon Clowney is missing another game with a bone bruise in his knee, making for his second missed game in a row, and linebacker Jake Hummel remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Veteran safety M.J. Stewart saw his 21-day practice window activated earlier this week after starting the first two weeks on the PUP list. However, while his return to the field is imminent after being out for over nine months due to a torn quad, he'll remain out for this week's road trip in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

WR Ashton Dulin: OUT (ankle)

WR Alec Pierce: OUT (heel)

CB Charvarius Ward: QUESTIONABLE (groin)

As for the Colts' side of the equation, they won't be dealing with many injury questions that we didn't already know about.

The most notable entry on their injury report is their cornerback Charvarius Ward, who's questionable for Sunday with a groin injury. He was a limited practice participant on Thursday and practiced fully on Friday, so there's a good chance that he plays.

Outside of Ward, the Texans will be down two receivers, that being their No. 1 in Alec Pierce, and veteran Ashton Dulin.

That leaves the likes of Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Keenan Allen as the top weapons the Texans' defense will need to account for this weekend, with a primary focus on stopping the run led by star running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Texans and Colts will kick off their first of two matchups for the 2026 season this Sunday at 12 p.m. CT at Lucas Oil Stadium, where Houston will hope to extend their lengthy win streak on Indianapolis to six straight games.

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