C.J. Stroud Shares Thoughts on Texans' Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Houston Texans are the latest team to make a splash trade following the events of Week 5's NFL action, as they've decided to bring in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, sending over a second and sixth-round pick in exchange for his services and a seventh-round pick.ound pick.

It was a move that was largely rumored in the hours leading up to the Texans' Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. And after Houston had taken care of business for a dominant 26-3 victory, the bombshell had been dropped by head coach DeMeco Ryans that the move for Harrison Jr. was made.

For Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, bringing in Harrison Jr. is certainly a welcomed addition to their offensive side of the ball.

Not only is he another talented set of hands that Houston can lean on in their wide receiver room, but also because of the existing chemistry Stroud has with his former teammate from Ohio State.

What C.J. Stroud Had to Say About Texans' Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

Once the news surfaced around the Texans making a move to go and get Harrison Jr., Stroud made it apparent on just how excited he was to get his new receiver in the fold––calling Houston a "perfect" fit for a fresh start to his career.

"I think he brings a dynamic playmaker, somebody who runs great routes and can catch pretty much any ball. I'm super excited to get to work with him," Stroud said after the trade was announced.

"I loved him in college. He's probably the hardest worker I've ever been around in my life. And then there's who he is off the field. He's a great dude, a quiet guy, but you definitely feel his presence. I'm excited to get him here, get him learning and get him around the other guys. I think it's perfect for him. Fresh starts are good, so I'm excited to have him with us."

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during a college football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Having also played with Harrison Jr. for two years, Stroud was seemingly able to give a bit of input to the Texans' front office about what exactly they'd be getting in him if they traded for him. And pretty clearly, what he told them was enough to convince them to pull the trigger.

"Yeah, I had some conversations with different people, just telling them who he is as a person and a player and what I liked about him when I played with him," Stroud said. "I thought our front office did a great job allowing me to be part of it."

Harrison Jr.'s had a bit of a slow start to his 2026 campaign with the Cardinals, having brought in five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the four games he's played this far; good for an average of 21.3 yards per game.

The hope is for Harrison Jr. that in Houston, those numbers can turn around for the better, and make for an ideal situation for not only his career moving forward, but also for what the Texans could use in their offensive arsenal.

As to what Stroud wants to see out of his newest offensive addition upon his arrival in Houston, he kept his expectations simple: he wants Harrison Jr. to be himself.

"Just being himself. I'm not an expectations-type person when it comes to others or even myself. I take things one at a time. The next thing I'm focused on is correcting things from this game."

After a Week 5 win against their division rival Titans, paired with a big-time trade to add a 2024 top-five pick to the roster, the Texans will hope to build on their current momentum for what will be a pivotal Week 6 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars—one where Stroud will likely have a new, yet familiar target to throw to.

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