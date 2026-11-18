The Houston Texans entered this season viewed as one of the NFL's safer bets to make the postseason.

After logging three straight playoff appearances and a Wild Card win in each, the writing felt like it was on the wall for the Texans to go and make another postseason run for 2026.

They had an elite defense on paper, an improved offense from the offseason, and a quarterback-head coach duo that has the necessary experience to seemingly make such a run possible for the fourth straight season.

But so far after 10 weeks, the Texans are far from in the driver's seat to make that fourth-consecutive postseason become a reality.

In fact, with their current record of 3-6 following this past weekend's loss to the Cleveland Browns, it projects to be a pretty steep uphill climb to make that playoff appearance actually happen.

What the Texans' Playoff Odds Look Like Heading Into Week 11

No matter which way you look at it, the Texans currently project to be pretty comfortably on the outside looking in for the playoff picture in the AFC.

﻿According to ESPN's playoff odds via FPI, the Texans head into Week 11 with just a 31.2% chance of making the postseason.

To win the AFC South, those odds take a nosedive down to just 1.2%, considering the Jacksonville Jaguars sit four games ahead of Houston in the standings with just eight more weeks of action to go. The Texans have better odds to make the Super Bowl (1.6%) than they do to come out on top in the South.

Betting odds-wise, the outlook doesn't get much more appealing for the Texans. According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston sits at +198 odds to make the postseason.

When stacked up against the rest of the conference, the Texans sit with the eighth-best odds to make the playoffs, sitting behind teams like the Cleveland Browns (-142) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (-300).

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to officials during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So is it impossible for the Texans to go on a run late in the season? Certainly not.

Actually, we saw Houston go on a similar run around this time last year when they rattled off nine straight wins after sitting at a 3-5 record after their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos––and that also happened without their starting quarterback for three games.

Now, it certainly won't be easy for the Texans to repeat history here. Not only have they made things tougher on themselves by losing grip of some key head-to-head tiebreakers (against the Browns and the Bengals), but they'll also be dealing with a handful of impactful injuries over the coming weeks as well.

Azeez Al-Shaair was just placed on injured reserve to take him out for the next four weeks. Danielle Hunter is trending to miss his second straight game against the Indianapolis Colts. Even Houston's once-deep receiving core is slowly beginning to get more shallow without Jaylin Noel and Marvin Harrison Jr.

At the same time though, we know the talent that this Texans roster has around the building. Their defense has multiple Pro Bowlers, and the offense has been a step better than last year's product thanks to some C.J. Stroud heroics.

Pair that with a schedule that the Texans can take advantage of over the next few games against teams like the Colts, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a nice three-game win streak could be exactly what Houston needs to breathe some life into their postseason hopes.

Bottom Line

So while the Texans do have their work cut out for them in the weeks ahead if they want that postseason leap to come to fruition, they can't be totally counted out just yet.

If the next couple of games can swing in their favor, it could provide Houston the right amount of momentum that makes them a force that's too tough to stop in the second half of the season.

We've seen that be the case in 2025, and with a lot of the same pieces from that group still on the roster and the coaching staff, maybe history could be in line to repeat itself, despite many considering this Texans team to be dead in the water with a 3-6 record.

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