The Houston Texans saw several names stand out en route to their dominant 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

However, it's hard to say anyone around the roster had a more unexpectedly impressive night than the Texans' second-round rookie tight end Marlin Klein, who turned in some of his best overall production of his first-year campaign thus far.

Marlin Klein's Career Night vs. Colts Deserves Some Recognition

Klein, in just 16 total offensive snaps, made an unmissable impact for the Texans’ scoring attack. He saw four targets from C.J. Stroud, in which he turned in for four receptions, 24 receiving yards, and his first career touchdown from a 13-yard catch in the red zone in the third quarter.

Stroud finds German TE Marlin Klein for six! @nfldeutschland



INDvsHOU on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fS7L7wS8O3 — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026

Klein, despite seeing the third-most snaps for the Texans at the tight end position, was their most impactful pass-catcher of the night.

But on top of that production as a vertical threat, he also stood out noticeably as a blocker.

Klein was on the field as a run-blocker for just eight snaps–– half of his total playing time–– and turned in an impressive three pancake blocks in the process. Pro Football Focus had him at a 65.3 run blocking grade for the night, along with a rather impressive 87.0 overall grade.

I gotta stop watching Marlin Klein tape. I'm sick. Three pancakes in 8 run block snaps.. pic.twitter.com/dvt4sTGiIF — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) November 21, 2026

This type of impact is exactly what the Texans drafted Klein to be: a physical, versatile threat at the tight end position with strong size and physical traits who can be a strong blocker, but also an underrated receiver; something that he didn't get to showcase much of during his time in college with Michigan.

This week against the Colts, Klein finally got a chance to show off that appealing skillset with a much larger share of opportunities compared to what he had been accustomed to throughout the first half of the regular season.

Klein has been active for the Texans in six of their 10 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in four of them, and in four of the games that Klein actually was activated in, he never saw more than 10 offensive snaps. He failed to see any targets come his way from Weeks 2 through 10.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why has it taken the Texans so long to get Klein involved in the game plan? It's a bit head-scratching.

Perhaps it's because Houston's staff felt he was a bit too unpolished to play over the other four tight ends on the roster until now. Maybe it truly is because the Texans felt he needed to improve on special teams, as coordinator Frank Ross mentioned after Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Regardless of why Klein hasn't been truly deployed until now, it's going to be extremely hard for the Texans to keep him off the field moving forward after the events of Thursday night.

Texans Have No Choice But to Play Marlin Klein More

While the Texans did give Klein an increased workload in Week 11, there's still much more room for Houston to expand his opportunities over the next few weeks.

Keep in mind, Klein has still yet to see 20 or more offensive snaps in a single game this year.

For perspective, Houston's current TE2 on the depth chart, Foster Moreau, has done that in all but one game this season: Week 9 against the LA Chargers, where he saw 19 total snaps offensively. Dalton Schultz has seen at least 25 snaps in every game so far this season.

But after Klein's latest performance, he's got a great case to eat into the snaps of both Moreau and Schultz.

His versatility as a pass-catcher and blocker gives him great reason to be on the field more consistently, adding even more incentive for the Texans to get their high investment of a second-round pick involved for the second half of the regular season.

Of course, we've only seen a small sample size out of what Klein is capable of, but it's an encouraging one. The Texans need to keep increasing his involvement until he gives them a clear reason not to. And to this point, he hasn't shown any cause to believe he's not deserving.

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