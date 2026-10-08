DeMeco Ryans Knows Texans' Offense Needs to Fix This Key Weakness

The Houston Texans' offense certainly showcased some signs of life this past weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, even in a 30-34 losing effort.

But one area of the Texans' offense that continues to be lackluster is how they've performed in the run game.

Outside of David Montgomery's three-touchdown performance in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the Texans' production on the ground has been largely uninspiring, and a large piece of what's held their offensive ceiling back.

The team as a whole has ranked bottom three in the league for both total rushing yards (316) and yards per carry (3.5), and has lacked really any level of consistency or explosiveness that this team was really looking for heading into the year.

What DeMeco Ryans Had to Say About the Texans' Run Game

It was a topic of the Texans' offense that head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to address heading into Week 5's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

And for Ryans, their flaws in the run-game haven't been attributed to either of David Montgomery and Woody Marks in the backfield–– he's actually looking for the offensive line to step up on their end.

"For us to improve in the running game, we have to sustain our blocks better," Ryans said on Wednesday. "We start in the right way. We're attacking with the right hand placement. But what I'm imploring our guys is, how are you going to strain? How are you going to stay attached to your block and finish? That'll be the key this week."

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryans certainly hasn't seen everything go awry on the offensive line this season. In fact, he made sure to highlight how the Texans' front has performed in pass protection over the last few years along with his run-blocking critiques.

However, not being able to hold up in the run game has been a key piece of what's killed the Texans' offensive ceiling to start the year off. So Ryans knows it's something he and his staff have to get right.

"The mentality is there, and we just have to go out and finish in the run game on Sunday," Ryans said. "I think everybody's seen our pass protection has been much better over the past couple years. We've done a great job of protecting it. C.J. is throwing the ball well. We just have to clean up some things in the running game."

Perhaps it'll take some offensive line maneuvering upfront to get that run-blocking up to par. Maybe the Texans will need to emphasize heavier personnel more and allow their tight ends to get on the field for longer stretches to help out their run-blocking.

Regardless, expect the Texans' production and efficiency on the ground to be a key emphasis this coaching staff looks to get right before Week 5 in Tennessee. Because another uninspiring day on the ground is far from what this team needs now at an 0-4 record.

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