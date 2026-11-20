The Houston Texans claimed a much-needed win over the Indianapolis Colts under the lights of Thursday Night Football, leading to a dominant 26-3 victory that takes them to 4-6 on the year.

And after the game, we were able to hear a bit from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and his thoughts for how his team performed in a game that felt pretty one-sided once escaping the first quarter.

LetLet's take a look at five key quotes from Ryans' postgame presser that stuck out more than the rest:

Will Anderson Jr.'s Performance

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and defensive end Logan Hall (96) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (not pictured) for a safety during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an impressive night for the Texans' defense as a whole. But All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson certainly had a strong performance individually, where he saw a 37.5% pressure rate, a sack, and his first-career safety from that second half sack on Daniel Jones.

SAFETY.



WILL ANDERSON JR. IS A MONSTER.



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After the game, Ryans praised Anderson's intensity and leadership––going as far as to call him one of the best players he's ever been around.

“Will has a significant impact on our team, not only by the way he plays, but also by the way he leads," Ryans said. "What you see on game day is what you see every day. The intensity he represents, he shows in practice and in the meeting room. He's one of the best players I've been around, both as a player and as a person. You couldn't find a better guy."

"I'm happy for the season he's having and proud of the way he continues to work, remain relentless and represent the way we need him to. He's having an outstanding year, and good things are coming his way.”

Kamari Lassiter's First Interception of the Season

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamari Lassiter claimed his first interception of the season in the first half from an errant Daniel Jones pass; a nice moment for the Texans corner who's seen his share of ups and downs through the first half of the season.

Lassiter picks off Jones. Texans ball.



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Ryans highlighted Lassiter's performance from the last three weeks, which resulted in a big play coming to fruition on Thursday night.

“Over the past three weeks, Kamari has played really great football. He's been locked in, being where he's supposed to be, playing with the right technique and proper leverage. He makes the plays he's supposed to make, and he just has to continue doing that," Ryans said.

"Don't put too much pressure on himself. Just go out and execute how he knows how to execute, play his style, which we all love, and he'll make the plays. I'm happy for him to finally get that interception today.”

The Change at Right Tackle

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Texans noting earlier in the week that they had not planned to make an offensive line change, Houston's front did look different on Thursday night as Braden Smith would be elevated to their starting right tackle in place of Trent Brown.

Ryans said postgame that the plan was to rotate Smith and Brown, but Brown suffered a back injury that limited his night.

“We'll look at the film and see how it went, but I thought we were moving the line of scrimmage really well," Ryans said of the offensive line performance. "Braden got in there. We planned to rotate Braden and Trent, but Trent ended up leaving the game for a little while with back spasms. We'll see how he does throughout next week.”

C.J. Stroud's Performance, Offseason Work

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Hannah McNair (left) hugs Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With three touchdowns and just six incompletions throughout the night, it was another game where C.J. Stroud really shined in what's looked to be his best individual season since his rookie campaign back in 2023.

Ryans says that such production is a product of the work that he put in this past offseason.

“C.J. is producing the way he is because of the work he put in throughout the offseason. All of that is paying dividends now," Ryans said of Stroud. "He's been ready for these moments, and he's executing at a high level, scoring the points we need to score and making the plays we need to make."

"He's keeping the offense on the field and making great decisions with the football, which is probably what I'm most proud of. It was also good to see him bounce back after throwing an interception and making a bad play. Seeing him respond positively and continue to lead the offense down the field to score was great to see.”

Marlin Klein's First Career TD

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a long-awaited moment for Texans fans, second round rookie Marlin Klein finally saw his first career touchdown reception come to form in the third quarter thanks to a 13-yard red zone completion from Stroud.

Stroud finds German TE Marlin Klein for six! @nfldeutschland



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Ryans said after the game that Klein was headed in the right direction, and praised the multiple good catches he made en route to his best game of the season with four receptions and 24 yards.

“It's good to get Marlin in there. He's a young player, and we're getting him reps and allowing him to get better," Ryans said. "He needed to get out there and play to continue improving. He made a lot of good catches for us, including a third-down conversion, and it was great for everybody to see him get his first touchdown."

"He's headed in the right direction. We'll continue working with him and allowing him to get better. He's showing up big time for us and putting points on the board.”

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