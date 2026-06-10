Everything DeMeco Ryans Said About Sheldon Rankins at Texans Minicamp

The Houston Texans had the first of their three-day mandatory minicamp take place on Tuesday, that allowed for every player on the 90-man roster to get in the building for an organized team practice.

That includes the Texans' tenured veterans who weren't involved in OTAs over the past couple of weeks. Among those who had that time off included guys with a decade or more of tenure in the league, like Danielle Hunter and Sheldon Rankins.

And in that first day of having everyone in the building, including the veterans, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had some time to speak at the podium, where he was very complimentary of Rankins in particular.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Sheldon Rankins at Minicamp

Ryans' praise for Rankins wasn't exactly centered upon his on-field production, even though he's certainly found his way to being a highly impactful piece of the Texans' front seven and their elite defense as a whole.

But a lot of what Rankins brings to the table is his veteran leadership. As a 10-year veteran with over 130 starts in the NFL, there's not a lot that the 32-year-old hasn't seen in the league.

And for young guys just getting their feet wet at the NFL like second-round rookie Kayden McDonald, Ryans sees that voice in the room as immensely valuable, especially early on in minicamp.

“Sheldon brings a calming presence to the defense," Ryans said after Tuesday's practice. "We do a lot of communication. We put a lot on those guys from a standpoint of talking to each other, linebackers talking to the defensive line."

"So when you have a guy of Sheldon's caliber who's seen it all, done it all, very smart guy, very aware of formations, he can ID things that a lot of young guys can't do and we don't ask them to do. But we can put more on Sheldon's plate because of his experience."

"Having him there with Kayden is going to be significant for Kayden and his development. Kayden should grab a hold of Sheldon and not let him leave without gaining some type of insight, some type of knowledge every day on what it's like to play in one of the toughest positions in football: interior defensive line. He needs to learn that from a guy who's done it for over 10 years.”

Rankins' Value for the Texans Defense Comes On and Off the Field

Rankins is heading into his third year with the Texans, which comes with a one-year gap where he was with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 season, and wasn't quite the same force he was in Houston.

He would end up signing back on with the team in 2025 and put together a strong season in the books. That led to Houston deciding to ink Rankins to a new two-year, $17 million deal earlier this offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) runs for a gain past Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Having his presence on the defensive line was going to be critical moving forward, so Houston wasted no time in putting pen to paper on a new deal right before this year's free agent market opened.

Last year, he posted 35 tackles, five TFLs, and three sacks that led to him being a key component of Houston's success in the front seven, both in stopping the run and taking attention off of the Texans' elite edge duo.

Rankins has also emerged as someone who's been a valuable mentor in the building to help guys even further along in their development, like an All-Pro talent in Will Anderson, which Ryans has certainly taken notice of.

“Sheldon poured a lot into Will [Anderson] and you see Will now benefiting from that, but Will is also taking and he's pouring into the younger guys himself. And that's what the NFL has always been built on," Ryans said.

"I had veteran guys, Morlon Greenwood, Shawn Barber, Danny Clark, guys who poured into me and that's the only way I knew how it should be done. When I went through my career, it was my chance to pour into guys like Zach Diles, Brian Cushing, Jordan Hicks, Mychal Kendricks. That's what the league is built on.”

It's clear that Rankins has made his mark as one of the top veteran voices on the Texans' roster entirely, and having players like that in the facility can often be overlooked when they're not posting eye-catching numbers on a stat sheet.

But when combining his talent level as a weekly starter on the defensive line, and as someone that offensive lines are forced to take notice of, it makes his spot on the roster and the depth chart exponentially more valuable.

For a 10-year NFL vet like DeMeco Ryans, that impact certainly doesn't go unnoticed. So he's sure to be happy that he's back in the building for what expects to be a successful 2026 campaign ahead.

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