The Houston Texans couldn't get it done this weekend for a Week 10 victory on the road, as the Cleveland Browns would take care of business in a 24-27 result and inevitably sink Houston into a lowly 3-6 record on the season.

And as a part of the Texans’ latest Week 10 loss, they also came up short to a pretty familiar face on the other side: none other than their former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who led the way for their offense for four seasons up until his trade to the Browns back in 2022.

On Sunday, Watson got another taste of revenge against his old team for the second time since his deal out of Houston. The last time Watson saw the Texans in a regular-season matchup came back in 2022 en route to a 27-14 win for Cleveland, and now, he's extended his head-to-head record to 2-0.

And for Watson, there's no doubt that this win over his former team wound up meaning a bit more than your average NFL victory.

What Deshaun Watson Said About His Win Over the Texans

Watson spoke about the meaning behind playing and beating his former team over the weekend in his postgame presser, expressing that the victory was "definitely special," simply because of the history he has with the organization.

“Oh, most definitely. It was definitely special," Watson said of the win over the Texans. "I even mentioned it to the guys last night at the hotel. So, it was definitely a big win for us tonight, overall. But personally, it was definitely special.”

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between his spats with executives and ownership from the tail end of his time with the franchise, the legal trouble that transpired from his time with Houston, and his 2021 trade request that ultimately led to his trade to Cleveland, Watson had no shortage of ups and downs that led to some clear friction with the Texans.

And while it's been five to six years since Watson and the Texans had been dealing with said drama that led to the end of his time with the franchise, there's no doubt that Houston's former quarterback still takes pride in claiming revenge in the form of handing them their sixth loss of the season on his own home field in Cleveland.

Watson expressed after the win that while "it's all love" for the city, the fans, and the players of Houston–– and even some of the staff and ownership–– the win over them and the Texans did mean a little bit more to be a part of.

“I think people know the history behind it. Didn’t leave on a good note, but it’s all love for the city of Houston; the fans there, the players there, some of the staff there, most definitely, that I got to see today. And even the older ownership," Watson continued.

"So, it was good to see a lot of people, familiar faces. It's still love, but it's definitely a good win."

For the Texans, claiming their first-ever win over Watson would've been sweet, and also have come at a good time knowing they could've used that victory in a big way to move onwards with their 2026 campaign.

But instead, Watson gets the last laugh once again, and thus puts the Texans in a difficult hole to climb out of for what remains of their regular season schedule, while also bringing his Browns one step closer to a postseason appearance in what would be his first since being with Houston in 2019.

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