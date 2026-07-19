Nico Collins Clarifies Why He Was Limited at Texans Minicamp

The last time the Houston Texans were on the field for an organized practice was back in June during their brief OTAs and mandatory minicamp period.

And it was in that offseason program where Nico Collins, the Texans' number one wide receiver, had a few days in which he wasn't a full participant in practice.

Any day that the Texans' top weapon on the offensive side of the ball isn't on the practice field is sure to sound the alarms for some fans––especially when the reason for those limited reps were a bit cloudy.

However, according to some recent comments from Collins via an interview from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, it seems as if those limitations from the Texans practice wasn't for any worrisome reason at all.

Instead, it was simply a decision made by the coaching staff and the front office. They wanted Collins fully healthy and ready to go for camp, and he had no problems staying off to the side.

"Not at all," Collins said of whether he was dealing with an injury in June. "They just did that. I listened to the coaches, listened to the GM, saying 'Yes sir.' And they told me to be ready for camp. Yes sir."

Nico Collins' OTA/Minicamp Limitations Were Simply Precautionary

It's good news to be had for Texans fans who might've had some initial concern surrounding their number-one wideout. While any injury that might've flared up in OTAs would’ve subsided by now unless it was something truly severe, no issues at all is certainly a better outcome.

And that's especially so for the Texans' top weapon in the offense, who's sure to have a significant impact on the team's scoring attack on a weekly basis, as he has been for the past three seasons catching passes from C.J. Stroud.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, even while being limited to 15 games, Collins put together his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign, hauling in 71 receptions on a career-high 120 targets for a total of 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The next leading pass-catcher in the Texans' offense behind Collins was tight end Dalton Schultz with 777 yards, which was then followed up by Jayden Higgins with 525 yards; less than half of the number that Collins put together.

This season, the Texans should have a bit more support around Collins in Stroud's arsenal. Higgins and Jaylin Noel will have a more featured role in the offense. Tank Dell will be back to full health, and Xavier Hutchinson will be back in the mix to try to best his numbers from a career-best season in 2025.

But the Texans' passing attack can really only reach its ceiling as long as Collins is on the field, who's been subject to his health issues in recent years, but heading into training camp later this month, appears to be at 100% and ready to return to his rightful place atop this wide receiver room for another season.

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