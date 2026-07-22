Texans Host Former Raiders WR for Workout Ahead of Training Camp

The Houston Texans continue to stay busy bringing in various free agents for workouts ahead of training camp.

And while to this point, many of those workouts have been centered around names on the defensive side of the ball, their most recent happens to be a veteran wide receiver.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have worked out former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner, which came in addition to their recent workout for free agent safety Jordan Whitehead.

#Texans worked out former #Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner, former #Jets #Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead three weeks ago, per #NFL source. Nothing imminent as far as a signing, but both had good workouts. Whitehead, who also worked out for #Colts has full medical clearance… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 20, 2026

Per Wilson, he notes that there is nothing imminent in terms of a signing for either Turner or Whitehead.

However, it at least hints that the Texans have a bit of lingering interest in both being a potential addition to their 90-man roster, depending on if they liked what they saw during their workouts.

What D.J. Turner Brings to the Table

Turner is entering his fourth year in the NFL after spending his first four seasons with the Raiders. He first came into the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2022, having previously spent time with both Maryland and Pittsburgh upon his transition to the league.

And in those first four seasons pro, Turner hasn't been much of an impact player on the offensive end.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound receiver has played 32 games throughout four seasons, with his best year offensively coming in 2024, where he played in 12 games to post 16 receptions on 29 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) evades the tackle of Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) to score a touchdown during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When he hasn't been playing on the offensive side, he's been more of a factor on special teams. In both 2023 and 2024, he played over 330 snaps on special teams, filling in as both kick and punt returner in those seasons.

He's entering his age 29 season, and had just played one game during his most recent 2025 campaign. However, with the Texans at least bringing him in for a workout, there's a chance that he could keep his NFL career pushing forward for another season.

Why the Texans Might've Hosted Him for a Workout

For the Texans, it's hard to imagine Turner finding a role anywhere on their roster outside of special teams.

On their current 90-man roster, the Texans have 12 wide receivers on board, meaning that they're not only deep when it comes to talent in the room, but they've also got a ton of competition to work through in training camp.

If Turner wanted to find a place on this Texans roster, he'd have his work cut out for him. And his value would likely have to be centered around the impact he provides on special teams.

When it comes to the Texans' wide receiver depth chart at the top of their roster, they feel pretty complete with the guys they have in place as is.

Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel feel like solid bets to be their WR1 through WR3 to start the year, with the likes of Xavier Hutchinson and a healthy Tank Dell filling out the depth behind them. Sixth-round pick Lewis Bond also can't be forgotten.

And of course, that's not even factoring in the other half-dozen names that are also a part of the Texans' 90-man group entering camp.

Bottom Line

So on the surface, the idea of Turner coming in for a workout probably isn't much more than an exploratory visit to see what the veteran free agent has left in the tank, and best case scenario, could be someone who can compete for a practice squad spot on the 90-man roster.

But anything can happen in the days before camp kicks off at the end of the month. So at the very least, keep Turner on the radar as someone the Texans could bring onboard as a late-offseason dart throw.

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