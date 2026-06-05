This Texans WR Looks Primed for a Bigger Role in 2026

The Houston Texans' wide receiver room is one of the more interesting position groups around the roster heading into the 2026 season.

While Nico Collins is destined to be the Texans' number-one target in the offense, sorting out how the depth chart might look behind him will be an interesting storyline to keep an eye on from now through training camp and up until the start of next season.

However, one player in that mix of Texans wideouts that feels certain to get a bump in opportunities from last season is 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Noel––who's already seen increased reps in the offense during Houston's OTAs, and appears to be the favorite for their primary weapon in the slot.

Jaylin Noel Excited for Expanded Opportunities in Year 2

Last season, Noel wasn't exactly a featured component of this Texans' offense like his Iowa State counterpart, Jayden Higgins would end up emerging into.

Noel would end up fifth for total snaps in the Texans wide receiver room at just over 26%, finished the year logging 26 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and primarily filled a special teams role as a kick and punt returner.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But those numbers are almost certain to step up for his second-year pro. He's got a full season of development under his belt. Christian Kirk's departure will open up significantly more reps in the slot, and Noel himself feels confident he can make an impact in that expanded workload.

"Very excited. Any opportunity I can get in this league, it's an opportunity to show what I can do. I'm excited to roll this year," Noel said about his increased role in 2026, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

"Being able to be a game-changer. Being able to make big plays, I think that's what I bring to the Texans. So, just go out there, roll, and be myself."

#Texans second-year receiver and returner Jaylin Noel @NoelJaylin13 poised for larger role this season: 'I'm excited to roll. Looking forward to it a lot, being able to be a game-changer, being able to make big plays'

A big offseason for Noel, who got married this spring@KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Ac8egSFKMp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2026

As to what Noel's worked on most throughout the offseason, he's certainly bulked up a bit more physically, as most year two players often do. But he's also made an effort to get his route-running a bit more refined, which is sure to help him find more opportunities in the offense.

"A lot of growth for me, whether that's on the field, off the field, all of those different things," Noel said. "But just building confidence with everything I do. Perfecting my route-running, and just being ready to go for next season."

However, don't expect him to completely abandon his role as a returner on special teams. The Texans have still shown thus far through offseason training that he'll be in line to reclaim that spot in his second year, and he's more than willing to take on those responsibilities once again.

"I love it. Any time I get the ball in my hands, it's another opportunity to change the game," Noel said of being the Texans' returner. "Them giving me the opportunity, I'm blessed, and excited to move forward with that."

If Noel can key into his role as a slot specialist and be another potent weapon in this receiver corps, that's a great asset to have for everyone involved offensively–– and especially so for C.J. Stroud, who will be looking to make the most of what projects to be a massively important fourth season to capitalize on.

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