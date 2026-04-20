Tank Dell's Latest Progress Update Is Great News for Texans Fans

It seems like Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is continuing to make a sound recovery from his knee injury.

Upon the start of the team's offseason program the week of the NFL draft, the Texans released a video to their social media of Dell participating in some of their day one workouts.

And while it's tough to see exactly where Dell might stand in his rehab process from a four-second video on X, the signs are starting to point towards the Texans' wideout nearing 100% before next season.

Tank Dell Getting Closer to Return for Texans

Dell has been sidelined for the Texans since initially suffering his extensive leg injury in December of 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs, thus leading to over a year of rehab and recovery to get back to the level he's at now.

Earlier in the offseason, DeMeco Ryans had revealed there was even some consideration for a return at the end of their 2025 campaign. However, the decision would be made to hold him out for the rest of the season and wait unti﻿l 2026 for his inevitable return.

“It’s very tough,” Ryans said at the end of the 2025 season. “Tank had such a significant injury. He was battling, trying to get back. He was working really hard and trying to get back at the end of this past season. It just didn’t work out that way.”

While that return was delayed for just a few more months, it now allows him to get that extra percent better before kicking off his 2026 training camp and preseason, something which he may be ready for, depending on how fast the Texans want to move his rehab along.

"Tank, he's grinding. Great attitude," DeMeco Ryans at the NFL owners meeting, via KPRC's Aaron Wilson. "Don't know if OTAs he'll be there, but I know he'll back for us at some point this year.

"As I told Tank, it's not a matter of getting back to OTAs just to get back, it's just a matter of getting back in a really good spot physically to where you stay there... It's not about how quickly he returns. It's just about Tank returning because we saw what Tank can do, the playmaking that he provides to our entire team."

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Whenever the Texans are able to get Dell back, whenever that may be, he'll be an awesome asset to have in Houston's passing game.

Dell was one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets for both of their breakout rookie seasons in 2023, and could have the chance to pick that chemistry up right where it left off for the year ahead, depending on how healthy the slot specialist is.

During his first two seasons in the mix with Houston, Dell played in 25 total games for a collective 1,376 yards and 98 receptions to pair with 10 combined touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns in 2023 lead the Texans' franchise for most touchdown receptions by a rookie receiver.

Next season, Dell will be one of the top names Houston can fill in their slot wideout role, also joining alongside second-year pass-catcher, 2025 third-rounder Jaylin Noel, who looks to have a prime opportunity for a leap in opportunity after being primarily a special teams piece last year.

Between that duo, alongside Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins on the outside, the pieces are in place for a strong passing attack in Houston for 2026; perhaps even better from what was seen last season when incorporating the tweaks on the offensive line.

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