Fast-Rising OT Prospect Visits Texans Before NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are continuing to survey some of the best offensive tackle prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, this time by bringing in one of the fastest-rising names on boards at the position.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are among the several teams who have brought in Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor for a pre-draft visit.

Houston was among a dozen teams with linked interest in Iheanachor, including the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots among others.

But the Texans could be one of the most premier suitors when it comes to a potential selection of Iheanachor, not only due to team need, but also because they could be sitting around the perfect range on the board to select him at 28th overall.

Max Iheanachor Lands Visit With the Texans: What He Brings

The Texans have brought in a good chunk of offensive line prospects projected in the first one or two rounds of the draft in the last several weeks, including, but not limited to others like Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Clemson's Blake Miller, and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon.

But as it relates to Iheanachor in particular, he stands out as one of the more appealing tackle prospects in the class, simply because of the upside he brings to the table physically in terms of his combination of size and athleticism.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) blocks Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Trevion Williams (23) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The two-year starter out of Arizona State measures up at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds with just over an 83-inch wingspan. He ran a 4.91 40-yard dash at the combine, a vertical jump of 30.5 inches, and a broad jump of 9-foot-7.

Between his movement ability and consistent improvements in terms of his technical skills, teams see the anchor as a fast-growing, long-term starting tackle option in the pros.

But he could still use a year or two of development to fully fill out into his ceiling, considering he's a late-comer to playing football entirely. He's also only played right tackle while at Arizona State, which does limit his flexibility to move across the line, at least for his initial time in the league.

However, even while a raw prospect in comparison to some other older, more experienced guys on the board that almost makes him an even better fit for the Texans to keep an eye on as a potential selection.

By signing veterans on their offensive line, Braden Smith at right tackle, it allows the front office to fully focus on taking the best future talent in the draft with the right development, rather than strictly honing in on who might be the most pro-ready name on the board.

With the right time and patience, Iheanachor could develop into one of the best tackles in the draft, and fits the prototypical size the Texans covet on the outside of their offensive line to make him a picture-perfect fit opposite of Aireontae Ersery.

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