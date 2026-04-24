Texans' Rumored Day 2 Draft Target Would Be a Massive Reach

The Houston Texans have crossed off their first day of action for the 2026 NFL Draft by landing on Georgia Tech offensive lineman in the back-half of round one.

But now they have the duties of tackling what's ahead for day two, and their three selections scheduled on tap right around the corner.

And as the Texans have crept closer to seeing their name on the clock once again, there's been one name recently linked as a potential target on the board for Houston early in the second round.

According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, the Texans have emerged as a potential candidate to target a defensive tackle at the top of day two, and one "wild-card" name who's been linked as a possible choice is Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange.

"[I]t wouldn’t be a shocker to see the Texans look at McDonald (who’s not a perfect scheme fit, but has been linked to Houston) or Georgia DT Christen Miller early on. That said, one wild-card name I’ve heard for them along those lines is Iowa State DT Domonique Orange," Breer wrote.

To hear that the Texans could be in play to focus on their defensive interior early in the second day of the draft is far from a surprise, and considering their outstanding needs, would be a wise decision if the right name fell into their laps at 38.

McDonald, who's been touted by some as the best defensive tackle in the class, would have the value well worth a Day 2 pick, even if the scheme fit isn't exactly how the Texans typically operate on their front. Miller is a scheme-fit, and has the SEC pedigree and athletcism to make his selection an extremely strong outcome as well, if he is the guy to land on.

But Orange? Maybe with their second selection later in round two, if defensive tackle wasn't the route to go with their earlier pick. As a top-40 pick, though, that's pretty rich, and an investment that might even be considered a reach if they made that marriage happen at 38.

Texans Can't Afford to Reach on Domonique Orange

It's not to say that Orange is a poor prospect. He's actually one of the top six or so players at his position throughout the entire class.

He's a sturdy 6-foot-2, 322-pound defensive tackle with impactful strength to anchor the middle of a defensive line. He made Third-Team All-Big 12 last season after starting all 12 games for Iowa State with a combined 18 tackles.

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

But the Texans have a pretty valuable selection on their hands at 38, and they can't afford to miss on it.

Pick 38 right within the range where some surprising draft fallers are scooped up right out of the first 32 picks in round one and make for an alluring fit for the lucky team that ends up getting their hands on him.

Just last year, key rookies who shined around the league would be picked up in that range. Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough were all selected in that pick 33 to 40 range. And clearly, those worked out quite well.

Such a spot on the board is not the time to take an undervalued day-two sleeper. That's a spot to claim value, and the Texans have their pick of a quality handful around the board.

Who Would Be a Better Fit in Round 2?

McDonald and Miller would be perfect fits into their need at defensive tackle and fit the bill for talent.

Denzel Boston was nearly a first-round pick at receiver who is somehow still lingering around the board, and would be a nice asset to have in a budding room of Texans wideouts. Houston also hosted a top-30 visit for him earlier in the pre-draft process.

One of the best linebackers in the class, Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez is out there as well, as are a handful of talented defensive backs and offensive linemen, even if there are more pressing roster needs that could be addressed.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) drops in coverage during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Texans are really fond of Orange. Even a trade up from their spot later down the board would make more sense than a pursuit at 38. But in the event of pushing for him as high as 38, you're walking the fine line of prioritizing roster need and fit over the most important factor of talent.

However, value should not come down to the Texans submitting his draft card within the top 40. Doing so might set the stage for the critical error that front offices tend to make of overvaluing roster fit in the draft every passing year, and leave Caserio and Houston's front office wishing they'd had taken the best player available not too long after.

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