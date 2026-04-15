Texans Host Projected First-Round WR for Pre-Draft Visit

The Houston Texans are showing some surprise interest in one of this year's top-rated wide receiver prospects leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, despite not being among the teams frequently linked to taking a top wideout to this point in the pre-draft process.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans have been among the teams to have met with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, alongside recent visits with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

#Washington WR Denzel Boston, a likely first-rounder, is on his final Top 30 visit with the #Dolphins today, source says. He’s also had #Commanders and #Texans this week. pic.twitter.com/LS8iVzo8yY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2026

Boston is one of the few reported wideouts connected to the Texans through the pre-draft process, but could be right within the range that the Washington pass-catcher is projected to be taken off the board towards the tail-end of the first round.

Houston would likely have to target him at pick 28, or maybe even a trade up the board, depending on how many receivers go ahead of him, but would undoubtedly be an exciting spark to add to the Texans' offense, even if selecting a few other prospects is a more likely outcome.

Could Denzel Boston Fit With the Texans?

Boston is listed as a 6-foot-3, 212-pound wideout who primarily played on the outside when he was a starter at Washington for two years, and projects to be an explosive, high-point type of weapon who can make big plays downfield by possessing strong ball-tracking abilities with an ideal frame.

Boston didn't test in all of the athletic drills at the combine or his pro day, but did perform for a 35-inch vertical jump and a 4.28-second short shuttle at the combine, and posted a 6.8-second three-cone at his pro day.

When it comes to that type of skillset in Houston's arsenal, two other outside receivers in Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins have proved they can offer a similar skillset to Boston's as the two primary pass-catchers for C.J. Stroud to target on the outside.

Boston would most definitely bring another explosive spark of playmaking into that existing group of pass-catchers, but might not be the top skillset that the Texans are trying to prioritize with their top pick on the board, where the Washington product would most likely be selected.

Washington WR Denzel Boston ranks his three favorite receivers in the NFL: Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, Nico Collins pic.twitter.com/5pb7AdE36n — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 27, 2026

Instead of selecting a highly-touted wideout like Boston to offer that dose of explosiveness to the position, the more likely outcome would be for the Texans to beef up the trenches in the early rounds, then take a dart throw on another pass-catcher in the later rounds on day three to see if they can strike gold.

If Boston is a candidate on the board for the Texans at 28, and the front office loved what they saw out of him in his visit, then of course, Houston could very well decide to take a receiver with their top pick for a second draft in a row.

However, with how the Texans' draft process has panned out thus far, theres far more likely options on the table for that 28th slot on the board, all things considered.

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