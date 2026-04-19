Every Expert's First-Round Mock Draft Pick for the Texans

The Houston Texans are just days away from deciding what to do with their first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, slated to pick at the 28th-overall spot on the board.

And in the weeks ahead of the Texans making their long-awaited decision, various draft experts across the NFL media landscape have taken a stab at what Houston might end up doing once finally on the clock for Thursday.

By taking a quick survey of what those projections look like, it's clear that there's a wide range of opinions when it comes to predicting how the Texans could approach the first day of the draft, setting up for an exciting, yet unpredictable first day of action.

Let's take a peek at what the experts are saying could transpire as it relates to the Texans' 28th-overall pick:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

ESPN's long-time draft guru, Mel Kiper Jr. sees the Texans beefing up their interior with a top defensive tackle in this year's class. Such an addition could free up the game plan even further for star edge rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter:

"An already elite defense gets better. Houston can put Miller next to Sheldon Rankins on the interior to push the pocket and create more pass-rush opportunities outside for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The other option would be considering an offensive lineman, but it'd be a slight reach to go get someone on the interior. So, let's keep this defense strong and replenished."

Peter Schrager, ESPN: Max Iheanachor | OL, Arizona St.

A recent riser up draft boards; Max Iheanachor is a high-upside, athletic tackle prospect that ESPN's Peter Schrager could see as a possible outcome for Houston at the end of the first round:

"One of the players with the biggest upside in this class, Iheanachor is still relatively new to football. The Nigerian-born tackle got to the United States when he was 13 years old and picked up the sport in just the past few years. Still growing and learning, he could be a home run pick if a team is patient and capitalizes on his upside. Houston is always looking for talent on its O-line as the front office works through another makeover of the unit."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Chase Bisontis | OL, Texas A&M

Chase Bisontis has been another riser up draft boards within the offensive line, but instead projects as an interior option that the Texans could utilize as a first round pick in the eyes of The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

"Based on how much several teams like Bisontis, there is a good chance Ioane isn’t the only guard drafted in the first round. The former Aggie is strong and efficient and would immediately push for starting reps as Houston continues to revamp its offensive line."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Anthony Hill | LB, Texas

A curveball as it relates to Texans mock draft projections: NFL.com's Lance Zierlein sees a linebacker upgrade in play for Houston with Anthony Hill out of Texas, someone who would be a thrilling fit next to Azeez Al-Shaair:

"Hill is fast, can rush or cover on third down and is a very good tackle finisher who rarely misses assignments in the run game. Both Texans starting linebackers (and) are free agents after 2026; however, Hill should be able to supplant To'oTo'o this year.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Blake Miller | OL, Clemson

A tackle prospect recently linked to have a visit with the Texans, Blake Miller, would be a future right tackle for Houston to pair on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery, and a fit that Chad Reuter of NFL.com sees as wildly possible.

"Houston signed right tackle Braden Smith from division-rival Indianapolis on a two-year deal this offseason, but Miller would be the team's long-term future at the position. In fact, it wouldn't be shocking to see Smith slide inside to guard if injuries or ineffectiveness become issues for projected starters Ed Ingram and Wyatt Teller."

Bradley Locker, PFF: Jacob Rodriguez | LB, Texas Tech

Another local linebacker the Texans could take a surprise interest in, PFF's Bradley Locker plugged in Jacob Rodriguez at 28 as future security behind 2027 free agents Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o:

"Most predictions expect the Texans to continue investing in their offensive line, and while that remains a possibility, the team re-signing Ed Ingram while simultaneously adding Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller puts the unit in better shape. Meanwhile, both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oto’o will be free agents after this year. Rodriguez (93.0 overall PFF grade) is a sleeper to hear his name called on Day 1 following a magnificent campaign and better-than-anticipated athletic testing."

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!