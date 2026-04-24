Ranking Texans’ Best Options at Pick No. 38 in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans kicked off their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft by trading up for Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge at pick 26; a strong upgrade in the trenches and attacking a notable roster need with a talented, ideal fit for the culture the Texans are piecing together in the building.

But now as day two of the draft is upon us, the Texans will have a selection right back up on the clock at pick 38. And with the way the board has shaken out through the first 32, it's given Houston a route to add a really talented player to a valuable position, one way or another.

Of course, the Texans could make one of their signature draft-day trades at 38. But with the talent that sits ahead of them, there's a good chance no movement is even necessary to get their hands on a quality pickup.

The Texans have five teams sitting ahead of them before it's time for their selection on the clock. So to ensure at least one of our premier options will be on the board for Houston at 38, let's sort through the top six options to keep an eye on as a fit for Houston at the top of day two.

6. Jermod McCoy | CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams might've been scared of McCoy's medical history, having come fresh off an ACL injury during his latest 2025 season with the Volunteers. But when healthy, he's shown the flashes of being a top-two talent at the position in the class.

Adding a defensive back would be a premium pick for the Texans in the top 40. But if McCoy's medicals aren't disgustingly alarming, it'd be silly for Houston to not at least look his way as a best player available-based pick, and make for an awesome third corner to have behind Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.

5. Denzel Boston | WR, Washington

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One top pass-catcher who was projected to land at the back-end of round one but saw his name go uncalled, Denzel Boston will be worth a look for those looking for a spark in their receiver room at the top of day two.

The Texans hosted a top-30 visit for Boston in the pre-draft process, and have been rumored to have interest in adding a receiver early in the draft. There's an obvious connection to be had if he makes it to 38.

4. Jacob Rodriguez | LB, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

﻿ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently reported the league's consensus second linebacker to be off the board, not named Sonny Styles, was Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez, who will be a prime candidate for teams at the top of round two to look at for an accomplished and athletic impact player on the defensive end.

The Texans' expiring contracts of both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o after the 2026 season at least make some top linebackers worth a look on Day Two. Rodriguez is the best name at the position left up for grabs, and could find an NFL home right around the corner in Houston.

3. Zion Young | EDGE, Missouri

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

I had Zion Young tabbed to Houston as a possible first round pick in my final mock draft as a perfect third edge rusher to add behind Will Anderson and Daneille Hunter. Instead, the Texans went offensive line on day one, and Young remains unselected after 32 picks.

The same premise remains for the Texans at the top of round two for Young. He's got a case of being the best player remaining at the position, has solid size with SEC experience, and fits a big roster need that can benefit Houston both now and in the future.

2. Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

Sep 9, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Christen Miller had a case to be a late pickup on the first day depending on how coveted defensive tackles were early on the board, but instead of seeing a mid-round surge, only two names at the position were selected: Caleb Banks and Peter Woods.

That's good news for the Texans, who have seemingly been in the market for a young defensive tackle throughout the draft process.

Miller's been a name they've seen multiple connections to, and fits their exact needs in the middle of their defensive line to eat up the run and has tons of room to grow at just 21 years old.

1. Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio State

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald felt more and more primed to land in the first round the closer the draft got. Instead, who some had viewed as the best defensive tackle in the class now likely becomes a priority selection for teams at the top of round two.

Houston might have to trade up just a few spots from 38 to make sure they scoop up McDonald (similar to how they just did with Rutledge), but he'd be an unquestioned answer to their defensive tackle questions, and sets up for a picture-perfect top two picks if able to come to fruition.

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