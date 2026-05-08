The Houston Texans are officially kicking off their 2026 rookie minicamp this weekend, marking the first time their incoming draft picks and undrafted free agents will be taking the field as members of the team.

And with that in mind, those rookies will need new jersey numbers to wear on the field as a member of the Texans, which the team finally announced on Friday morning.

Here's a look at which numbers all eight of the Texans’ rookie draft picks will be wearing:

Texans Rookie Numbers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keylan Rutledge, OL - 66: The Texans' first round pick had been wearing 77 before arriving to Houston, but with that jersey claimed by Trent Brown, he'll be taking 66.

Kayden McDonald, DL - 93: Another change of numbers from a Texans' top pick, McDonald's 98 from his time at Ohio State is in the hands of Sheldon Rankins. Now, he'll be moving back a few digits to 93.

Marlin Klein, TE - 88: From wearing number 17 at Michigan, Klein's going with a more traditional look for an NFL tight end by landing on a number in the 80s––specifically 88, which was last worn by Harrison Bryant from last year's tight end group.

Febechi Nwaiwu, OL - 64: The Texans' top day three pick will be moving from his number 74 from Oklahoma, now to 10 spots back at 64.

Wade Woodaz, LB - 30: Another draft pick who had previously worn 17 in college, fourth-round linebacker Woodaz will be moving to 30.

Kamari Ramsey, DB - 27: With second-year running back Woody Marks moving off of number 27 to now wear 4 earlier this offseason, it opens up Ramsey to claim that jersey for his own first year.

Lewis Bond, WR - 82: The Boston College standout can't claim his same number 11 from his time in college. That's currently possessed by cornerback Tremon Smith. So Bond will be going with a traditional receiver look, rocking 82 in year one.

Aiden Fisher, LB - 59: Houston's final pick in the draft slots in at number 59, which does catch a little bit of extra attention, considering it was the same number now-head Texans coach and former NFL linebacker wore during his time on the field.

The Texans also announced the numbers for their 12 newly-signed undrafted free agents, who will also be getting a few reps on the field with Houston's draft selections during their three days of rookie minicamp.

Texans UDFA Numbers

Treyvhon Saunders, WR - 14

Jalen Walthall, WR - 16

Daniel Sobcowicz, WR - 17

Noah Whittington, RB - 26

Joshua Pitsenberger, RB - 31

Jack Stonehouse, P - 36

Collin Wright, CB - 37

Stephen Hall, LB - 41

James Neal III, OL - 70

Sam Hagen, OL - 76

Sabastian Harsh, DL - 94

Dominic Bailey, DL - 96

In the weeks and months leading up to next season, with roster changes inevitably to ensue, don't be surprised to see a few number shifts between now and Week One for a few names, depending on if a few coveted numbers become freed up.

But for now, these are the digits the Texans' newcomers are going with.

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