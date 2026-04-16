Texans' Will Anderson May Land $200M, And He's Worth Every Penny

Since Will Anderson Jr. has officially become eligible for a new extension following his rookie deal with the Houston Texans, there's been lots of lingering chatter linking just how much the star edge rusher is set to make on what's bound to be a lucrative contract.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer recently said he would be a "stunner" if Anderson doesn't get $50 million annually on his next deal. If true, that'd be far the highest value for any edge across the NFL, and cement the Texans' defender as the highest-paid pass-rusher on an individual contract that the league has ever seen.

Unquestionably, $50 million a year, and potentially $200 million over a four-year deal, is a steep price to pay for anything in life–– even in the NFL world when it comes to paying one of the best defenders at his respective position.

But in the case of Anderson, there's a real case that he's more than worthy of that deal from the Texans. And if/when he does get that next contract, he'll prove Houston's front office right in their heavy investment.

Texans' Market-Setting Deals Have Already Worked

A pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sails long against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coincidentally, the Texans were faced with this exact situation just one year ago when they had the inevitable hefty extension due for their First-Team All-Pro cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr.

The setup was almost identical; a former third-overall pick had come off a career-best season to cement themselves as a top talent at the position, and a cornerstone of Houston's elite defensive and overall culture.

Fast forward a few months, and the Texans didn't skip a beat to sign him to that extension, making for what was then-deemed the most expensive contract for a cornerback before Sauce Gardner's extension kicked in a few weeks later, paying out Stingley $90 million over three years.

Houston still has a ways to go before seeing how that contract pans out in full, but if the Texans front office had the chance to go back in time for a do-over one year later, they'd make the exact same decision.

Stingley, in the year following that New Deal, has only further established himself as a top young cornerback, an annual All-Pro-worthy selection, and remains on a Hall of Fame trajectory if he can keep up his current rate of play.

Anderson is in the exact same setting just one year later. And as an edge rusher as opposed to a cornerback, it adds even more urgency to the mix for the Texans to get a deal done, even if it may cost $50 million annually.

Elite Talent Won't Be Getting Any Cheaper

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

While $50 million looks steep on paper (and it is), it's important to look at what the market sits at when it comes to evaluating top edge rushers and their contractual value.

Just last offseason, Micah Parsons came to a record-breaking deal with the Green Bay Packers, valuing him at over $46 million a year that, had he not torn his ACL in the second half of last season, would still be looked back on as a worthwhile investment decision from the Packers brass.

That number for elite pass-rushing talent won't be getting any cheaper from where things already stand. The NFL cap keeps climbing year after year, and Anderson proved last year he's more than capable of remaining one of the best edge rushing talents for the foreseeable future.

Anderson is only 23 years old, is one of the most athletically gifted and best run-defenders and pass-rushers at his position, and is only set to get better in the years ahead for what will still be considered the earlier years of his career.

Therefore, expect the Texans to lock in their price on Anderson's services as one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history, because his number will only continue to keep climbing headed into next summer if his 2026 campaign looks anything like his last season.

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