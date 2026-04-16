How a Texans First-Round Trade Down Could Play Out

The Houston Texans, through the past two times they've had a first-round pick in the draft, have shown no hesitancy in moving off of that selection in a draft-day trade down the board.

In 2024, the Texans moved out of their first round spot to slide down into the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter on day two instead.

Last year, Houston did the same maneuver by trading out of pick 25 for the second rounder to select Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins.

Now, as they hold pick 28 in this year's draft, Texans general manager Nick Caserio has built a reputation leading fans to expect a draft-day deal one way or another. And as the action in Pittsburgh continues to creep closer and closer, there's a growing possibility that Houston makes a trade down the board in the first round once again.

Texans Could Move Down a Few Spots to Claim Value

The Texans have very been prone to making draft-day deals in recent history, having not made less than three trades in every draft since Caserio took over in the front office.

Caserio even made mention of the Texans' draft-day tendencies in a recent interview before the draft, hinting that a first-round trade could be on the table, and they'll likely keep fans on their toes like they "always" do.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't seem to count out the idea of trading back AGAIN in this year's draft:



🗣️"If we pick, we pick. If we don't, we don't... If we move out of the first round, then I'll probably get some choice words..."



"I've heard a lot worse things in my life." pic.twitter.com/zEy7u4a5V2 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 14, 2026

That draft philosophy of trading down and around when possible has led to Houston claiming small pockets of value in the draft to maintain flexibility. However, it also hasn't forced them to lose out on good players they may have their eyes on, considering how Lassiter and Higgins' trajectory is panning out thus far.

Moving out of the first round isn't always the most sexy option right off the bat, but it offers the Texans more opportunities to strike on selections later down the board that they wouldn't have had the chance to get otherwise.

A perfect example of the value of Houston's move down the board is shown within their stash of day two picks in this year's draft. Houston's 69th-overall pick, stemming from the New York Giants, was a direct result of the Texans sliding down the board from 25th to 34th in 2025, allowing the Giants to secure Jaxson Dart.

#NFL TRADE#Giants Acquire

2025 1st Rd Pick (#25, Jaxson Dart)#Texans Acquire

2025 2nd Rd Pick (#34)

2025 3rd Rd Pick (#99)

2026 3rd Rd Pick — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 25, 2025

Depending on how well the front office hits on that third-round pick, it'll make their decision to make a slight pivot down the board even wiser in retrospect. But more importantly, they'd be without a third-rounder in this year's draft entirely if not for their slight trade down just last year.

Especially in this year's class where a lot of solid offensive linemen and defensive linemen are projected to go around that late-first to early-second range, Houston could easily make a similar trade down the board like they have in both 2024 and 2025, depending on how the board falls.

Keep an Eye on the Arizona Cardinals

A team that makes a ton of sense in a potential trade-down scenario with the Texans is the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona's conveniently placed at the top of the second round with pick 34 (where Houston selected Jayden Higgins last year), and has stuck out for weeks a prime candidate to move up the board for a quarterback like Alabama's Ty Simpson.

If Simpson were still up for grabs at 28, the Cardinals can use the framework of last year's Texans trade down with the Giants to force Houston out of the first round, while giving Houston a day two pick and a future day two/three pick in the process.

Here's a mock-up for what the deal could have a chance of looking like:

Sure, the Texans are left without claiming a prospect on day one of the draft yet again, but a hypothetical deal like this would give Houston five picks throughout the second day of rounds two and three, and set up for even more exciting possibilities than what a pick at 28 could do.

That being said, if such a deal were to come across Caserio's desk once next week's first round hits, it might be hard for him to turn the offer down. And all things considered, it might be the best move that gives Houston both flexibility and further depth on both sides of the ball headed into next season.

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