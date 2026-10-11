How to Watch, Stream Texans' Week 5 Game vs. Titans

The Houston Texans are on for their Week 5 action against the Tennessee Titans––one that has some steep stakes in play for both sides as they look to claim their first win of an otherwise turbulent 2026 campaign.

For the Texans, they're coming off some rough losses on their end over the past four weeks. Most recently, they fell to their in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 30-34, sinking them to an even deeper hole record-wise than they were last year as they now stand at 0-4.

So this week is important as ever for the Texans to take advantage of. Because if they don't, an 0-5 record could simply be too big of a hole to climb out of moving deeper into the season.

Let's take a look at how to tune into the Texans' Week 5 action on the road against the Titans, along with some other key information about this weekend's matchup.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans Week 5

Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans in Week 5

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans in Week 5 When: Sunday, Oct 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN TV broadcast: NFL Network and CBS

NFL Network and CBS Houston-area broadcast: KHOU-11

KHOU-11 Out-of-Market: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket

Betting Lines

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the sideline before the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -7

Houston -7 Favorite Moneyline: Houston -370

Houston -370 Underdog Moneyline: Tennessee +295

Tennessee +295 Total: 37.5

37.5 Total Over Odds: -110

-110 Total Under Odds: -110

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

WR Tank Dell: OUT (knee)

OT Blake Fisher: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

OT Braden Smith: OUT (foot)

OG Ed Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

OT Aireontae Ersery: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Tennessee Titans

S Amani Hooker: OUT (concussion)

TE David Martin Robinson: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

WR Carnell Tate: QUESTIONABLE (back)

CB Joshua Williams: QUESTIONABLE (pec)

Storylines to Watch

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans runs onto the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Texans handle All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons: The Texans' offensive line has been up against some elite interior defensive linemen through the first four weeks of the NFL season––Dexter Lawrence, DeForest Buckner, and Quinnen Williams–– and things won't be much different this week as Houston will be facing All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.



On one hand, it's another good test for this Texans interior offensive line to face early in the year. On another, we've seen through four weeks how Houston's protection has struggled against those top-tier matchups, and there's a case that Simmons might just be their toughest individual task yet.

The state of the Texans' pass defense: After finishing last season viewed as what many deemed one of the best secondaries in the NFL, Houston has been anything but that through 2026. The Texans currently rank 28th in the league for passing yards allowed across four weeks, coming off a dominant performance from CeeDee Lamb last weekend.



The goal for the Texans will be to not have a repeat of this Titans' offense. Lucky for Houston, this scoring attack hasn't been the greatest themselves, ranking 29th in the NFL for total passing yards and 31st for total points scored, so this might be a bit of a get-right game for a recently struggling secondary.

Who's getting their first win of the season?: Both of these teams have had among the slowest starts to the year in the NFL with a combined 0-8 record. However, at least one of these teams will be escaping this weekend with their first win on the books.



The Texans are already faced with an uphill climb historically to go from 0-4 to a playoff appearance. Only one team has accomplished that feat before in NFL history, that being the 1992 San Diego Chargers. An 0-5 start for Houston might just kill any hopes of a late-season resurgence.

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