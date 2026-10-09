Texans-Titans Week 5 Injury Report: Updates on Tank Dell, Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have released their final injury reports for their Week 5 matchup after wrapping up the events of Friday's practice session.

And for both sides, things are looking relatively clean. That's especially so for the Texans, considering they've only officially ruled out one player heading into this weekend's divisional matchup in Nashville.

Let's sort through the latest on the injury front for both sides heading into Week 5, and what it might mean for a defining matchup between two 0-4 teams in the AFC South:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/9)

WR Tank Dell: OUT (knee)

S M.J. Stewart: QUESTIONABLE (quad)

OT Blake Fisher: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

OT Braden Smith: QUESTIONABLE (foot)

OG Ed Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

OT Aireontae Ersery: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

DT Kayden McDonald: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

WR Tank Dell Remains Out

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only name the Texans have ruled out days ahead of Sunday's matchup is wide receiver Tank Dell. It was the largely outcome to be expected for Houston's fan favorite pass-catcher for Week 5, who's gradually been returning from his severe knee injury that's left him sidelined since December 2024.

Dell's status seems to be progressing pretty well since the Texans activated his 21-day window to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He was a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, yet was left as a DNP for their third session.

So Dell will be out for Week 5, but will be worth watching over the next couple of weeks. He could be activated from the IR at any time between now and Wednesday of Houston's Week 8 bye.

Azeez Al-Shaair Has No Injury Designation

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair, left, and offensive tackle Braden Smith, right, arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another piece of good news for the Texans: their starting middle linebacker and green-dot signal caller Azeez Al-Shaair was completely removed from the injury report, and is officially good to go for this weekend.

The Pro Bowl linebacker missed last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys with a groin injury he suffered the week prior, but his full participation at practice on Friday was the last domino that needed to fall before he'd been deemed active for Week 5.

That means for Al-Shaair, he'll be slotting back into his regular starting slot in the middle of the field as Houston's top linebacker, and will start next to either Jake Hansen or Kenneth Murray.

6 Other Players in Question

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) waits for a snap during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the two big names that the Texans saw take a step forward in this week's practice, Houston has listed six players as questionable for this weekend.

Three offensive linemen contracted a new illness as of Thursday's practice, which left them as DNP, but all of Blake Fisher, Ed Ingram, and Aireontae Ersery were back to participating on Friday. All three should be expected to play.

Then Houston has three returnees from IR that could make their season debut this weekend: safety M.J. Stewart, offensive tackle Braden Smith, and rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. All three appear to be trending in a good direction, and could all inevitably be activated for Sunday, barring any surprises.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report (as of 10/9)

S Amani Hooker: OUT (concussion)

TE David Martin Robinson: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

WR Carnell Tate: QUESTIONABLE (back)

CB Joshua Williams: QUESTIONABLE (pec)

Amani Hooker Only Player Out for Tennessee, Carnell Tate in Question

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) prepares to head to the field to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans' side of things also looks relatively clean as the Texans' injury report appeared. But two names do tend to stick out a bit more than most.

One is veteran safety Amani Hooker, who will officially be missing this week with a concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, and leaves the Titans' secondary a little more depleted than usual.

Then, No. 4 rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate also appears to be dealing with a new back injury suffered in this week's team practice. However, Titans head coach Robert Saleh did note that Tate would be "good to go" for Sunday, easing any worries from their end wondering if he'd be ready to play.

Kickoff between the Texans and Titans lands on 12 p.m. MT in Nissan Stadium, where one team will inevitably check off their long-awaited first win of the season by the end of the action.

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