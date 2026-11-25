The Houston Texans are creeping closer and closer to being within range of a playoff spot in the AFC, as they sit at 4-6 with just seven games to go on the schedule, but ride into those upcoming matchups with some positive momentum on their side.

So how could those upcoming games for the Texans pan out? They've got three matchups at home and four on the road, and each of them are looking critical for their chances of clawing their way up the AFC ladder for a top-seven seed.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all seven matchups that are on the horizon for the Texans, predict how each could go, and see how their record pans out at the end.

Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are on a six-game losing streak, are still without Lamar Jackson, and are taking the road against a Texans team with some momentum building up in their favor.

While the Ravens did play the Carolina Panthers close this past weekend, Houston's scoring attack combined with their improving defense should overwhelm them enough for the Texans to win back-to-back home games for the first time since 2025.

Prediction: Texans Win, 31-13

Week 13 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans get a chance to face the Steelers in a primetime setting for the second time this calendar year on Sunday Night Football. And while Pittsburgh's defense could cause some distress for C.J. Stroud, it's hard to imagine their offense making much of a dent on the other end.

That's especially so after the Steelers just announced they were benching Aaron Rodgers in Week 12 for Mason Rudolph. This is a game the Texans have to take advantage of, and should, which would finally take them to .500 for the first time this year–– so long as they take care of Baltimore.

Prediction: Texans Win, 28-10

Week 14 @ Washington Commanders

Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; The Washington Commanders line up against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This is a sneaky game for the Texans that could quickly become a challenging one by the time we get to Week 14.

Washington is currently on a two-game win streak that could quickly turn to four with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, and could lead to Jayden Daniels and Co. being a bit of a freight train to stop, especially on their home field.

However, the Texans would be a pretty tough force to stop at this point as well. They'd be on a three-game win streak, and if their defense is catching fire, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders’ offensive line might be overwhelmed enough for Houston to keep things rolling for a much-needed Week 14 win.

Prediction: Texans Win, 23-21

Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is undoubtedly the toughest game left on the Texans' schedule; a rematch against a divisional opponent in which they already beat once this season. But it's even harder to beat a team twice in a season––and for a Super Bowl contender like Jacksonville, they could be best equipped to stop Houston on a hypothetical win streak.

Perhaps the Texans gut out a last-minute victory in their second game of the season against Jacksonville, as they did around this time last year. However, I've got Jacksonville and their improved roster from Week 6's meeting splitting their season series vs. Houston, and paving the way to an inevitable AFC South victory.

Prediction: Texans Lose, 17-16

Week 16 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) looks to make a pass during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This needs to be a game the Texans come out with a win in. The Eagles have sunken to the bottom of the NFC North, will likely be starting Joe Milton, and might just be gunning towards better draft positioning at this point in the year, rather than playing spoiler to Houston's playoff hopes.

The Eagles do lead the all-time series against the Texans 6-0. So maybe claiming a win here will be easier said than done. But their offense appears to have no chance of overcoming what could be a dangerous Houston defense at this point in the year, and could lead to a resounding road victory.

Prediction: Texans Win, 21-6

Week 17 @ Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is another challenge for the Texans that might be a bit too tough to overcome: a road test against a fiery offense in another playoff threat, the Packers, who could have their defense rolling for their best production of the season with Micah Parsons back in the lineup.

Maybe the Texans will be able to defy historical precedent in this game once again. Green Bay is 5-1 all-time against Houston. But it seems like it would have to take some real C.J. Stroud heroics or a star-studded Will Anderson to take down the Packers here. I'll have them coming up just short by less than a touchdown.

Prediction: Texans Lose, 23-17

Week 18 vs. Tennessee Titans

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7). Shakes hands during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the perfect moment for a cathartic win over a division rival they've already bested once this season. While the Titans will certainly be playing for pride in their final game of the year, Houston will be searching for any life that might be left for a playoff appearance and end the regular season off with a home victory.

The Texans have already dominated the Titans for a 20-plus point victory in October, and the same could be in store once Week 18 rolls around.

Prediction: Texans Win, 33-6

Where the Texans End Up

If each of these seven projections pans out, the Texans end up at 9-8. Not exactly eliminated from the postseason picture, but they'd certainly need some help in order to find their way to a seventh seed in the AFC.

The Texans would likely need the Steelers and the New England Patriots to lose three or four of their next seven games. Considering each of them has a backup-level quarterback set to start down the stretch, seeing such an outcome is far from impossible.

However, for the Texans to find the easiest route to the postseason, it relies on their ability to stack up as many wins as possible through their next seven games.

By the looks of it, a vast majority of those matchups appear to be winnable, but a loss in just one or two of those games makes the road quickly become a whole lot tougher.

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