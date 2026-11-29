The Houston Texans saw their top defender, Will Anderson Jr. head to the locker room in the middle of the first quarter of Week 12's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

It's an eye injury for Anderson— as the All-Pro defensive end would be poked in the eye on a play during the Ravens' first offensive drive of the game by tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Anderson would quickly head to the Texans' blue medical tent, then would leave to the locker room after being momentarily evaluated.

The Texans announced that Anderson has been deemed questionable to return against the Ravens.

.@ShariffLawFirm Texans Injury Update:



#51 DE Will Anderson Jr. is questionable with an eye injury. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2026

Anderson's injury adds to what's been a beaten-up start to the first half for the Texans. Not only has he left the game due to an eye injury, but Houston has also seen linebackers Jake Hansen and Wade Woodaz leave the game with various injuries as well.

It's unclear as to what the real severity of the injury might be for Anderson. But there's no doubt that any stretch in which this Texans defensive line is forced to be without their Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner would be cause for concern.

What to Expect From Texans' D-Line If Will Anderson Is Out

If the Texans are forced to be without Will Anderson for any stretch of time, there's no doubt that they won't be able to replace his impact. He's put together a league-high 11.5 sacks through the 10 games he's played this season.

But even if nobody on the depth chart will provide the same impact, the Texans will have to adjust their defensive line nonetheless. And that becomes even more challenging when knowing that Danielle Hunter has missed his third game in a row due to a lingering hamstring injury.

So until further notice, the Texans will be without both of their star edge rushers, Anderson and Hunter. And that leaves Houston set to have a new set of edge rushers on both sides of their line––that being Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Hall.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) greets fans before a game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each of Clowney and Hall have stepped up for some big performances over the last few weeks. They've combined for four sacks over the last two games of the year, and they'll now have an even bigger opportunity to build on those numbers.

We'll learn more about Anderson's status in due time. But there's no doubt that any absence from the All-Pro will leave this Texans' defense with a much smaller margin for error to operate with.

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