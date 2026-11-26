The Houston Texans have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

For one, they don't have to play their Week 12 game until Sunday, unlike 10 of the other teams currently participating in games from Wednesday through Friday––giving the roster a bit more rest and time with their families before a pivotal matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

But outside of those implications, there's even more for the Texans to have gratitude for.

While the first half of this season hasn't gone exactly how anyone in the building has intended, hope is still alive to turn things around in the second half of the year. And with momentum seemingly coming at the right time, there might be even more for this group to be thankful for by the time we hit New Year's.

But for now, as Thanksgiving approaches, as does the home stretch for the NFL season with just seven games to go, let's break down three key things the Texans should be most thankful for:

C.J. Stroud's Breakout Season

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's funny how things work. It was less than 12 months ago where many fans and national media members were questioning C.J. Stroud's ability to be the Texans' long-term guy under center after a less-than-ideal playoff loss.

But after the first 11 games of this season, Stroud has left no doubts about his ability to be an elite-level quarterback in the NFL, as he's performed as one of the best at his position throughout most of the year––to the point where it's not too outlandish to consider him a dark horse MVP candidate.

He probably won't end up winning it, simply due to the sluggish start the Texans had to this season that currently puts them on the outside looking in for the postseason, but Stroud's individual production can't be overlooked.

He's on pace to record over 4,500 passing yards and over 35 passing touchdowns, which should be a leap that the Texans are more than thankful for. They'll get their chance to show their gratitude in the form of a lucrative contract extension later this offseason.

Will Anderson Jr. Period.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) causes a fumble by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defense hasn't been as consistently elite as they proved to be throughout last season. Their run defense has been solid, but has had its moments. The secondary has been prone to giving up big plays. The linebacker unit has been battered with injuries all season long.

But throughout all of the chaos the Texans have had on their defense, one presence has remained just as dominant, if not even more so, from where he stood last year–– and that's current Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson has been a wrecking ball on the Texans' defensive line that has stamped him atop the NFL leaderboards for sacks (11.5), total pressures (60), and pressure rate (19.3%).

He's stepped up in the time that Danielle Hunter has been out with a lingering hamstring injury, so much so that he came away with the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after his Week 11 performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Without Anderson, who knows where the Texans' defense would rank right now? Thankfully, Houston doesn't have to worry. And if he keeps up this pace, his efforts should be rewarded at the end of the season with some new hardware for his trophy case and a second-straight All-Pro nod.

Their Playoff Hopes are Still Alive!

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow, the Texans are still right within the hunt of clawing their way into the postseason despite falling to an 0-4 record to initially start the season.

And based on how some of the surrounding teams in the AFC are trending (i.e. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens), Houston should be feeling more and more optimistic about their chances of a fourth straight postseason appearance every passing week.

Houston wasn't supposed to be here. After the Texans had dropped their first four games––and even after losses in Weeks 7 and 10 in very winnable games––many had written off this team and their chances of a late postseason run.

But as we stand with seven weeks to go, they're only two games back from positioning themselves as the seventh seed. And their next two games are against a couple of AFC threats right within the hunt as well.

It would make for the most miraculous feat we've seen in DeMeco Ryans' tenure as the Texans' head coach; coming back from 0-4 to be the second team in NFL history to make the postseason. But if Houston can keep the hot hand for the next few games, a playoff bid is very much possible.

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