What Texans WR Tank Dell Said After Making His Return vs. Giants

The Houston Texans got to see wide receiver Tank Dell on an NFL field for the first time in 670 days this weekend, as the fan-favorite pass-catcher would officially return for their home matchup in Week 7 against the New York Giants.

And all things considered, it was a pretty successful return game for Dell.

The Reliant Stadium crowd was rocking when he was running out of the tunnel, emotions were riding high, and Dell even turned in one of the offense's best plays of the day on a 43-yard reception in the second quarter.

What Tank Dell Said After His First Game Back

After the game, Dell spoke about how he felt running out of the tunnel for the first time in nearly two years.

However, from his point of view, with all the sounds and emotions surrounding the moment, he couldn't even hear the crowd's reaction like he wanted.

"I just had a radio interview, and they said the crowd was going crazy. To me, to be honest, I couldn't hear it," Dell said of the crowd's reaction upon his return.

"I couldn't hear it like I wanted to, but it's a blessing to be able to come out of the tunnel like that, and for the crowd to show love, the fans to show love, and I give all the grace to God."

Big ovation for #Texans Tank Dell, introduced last today at Reliant Stadium for #Giants game pic.twitter.com/MAEvusPqGH — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 25, 2026

Dell's best part of the day, though, might've not come from his first moments stepping onto the field again coming out of the tunnel. Rather, his explosive 43-yard reception from Stroud certainly not only got him hyped up to make a play, but got another big crowd reaction as well.

Dell went on to say post-game that he and C.J. Stroud have been working on that play for some time now.

"I had a deep curl. And me and 7 have been talking about connecting on that play," Dell said of his 43-yard reception. "I came out of my break, I saw the ball, 7 was coming to me, but then, out of nowhere, I saw J-Noel flash... But, I just stayed locked in on the ball, and got the completion."

"And when I turned around, I just saw green grass, I was like, 'Oh, I got to go.' But, man, it was a great reception, man, and I'm just blessed for that to happen... I felt blessed. But, not really a relief. I'm grateful for everything, but man, I'm a playmaker. I'm so used to making those plays. There's so many more to come."

Tank Dell gets his first catch back ❤️



NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vgbBdB8eD5 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Tank Dell Ready for a Bigger Role Moving Forward

As for what's next in Dell's integration within the Texans' offense, it seems the only way to go is up in terms of his involvement.

Not only will his snaps continue to increase from the number he saw in Week 7, but they could stretch even higher knowing that Jaylin Noel could miss some time with a new toe injury.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) reacts to his catch against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And when asked about whether he's ready for that increased opportunity, Dell left no doubts about whether or not he's prepared.

"Y'all know me. I'm ready for the role. I've been in the role to be that guy already and, y'all know how it gets. So, man, I'm ready for it. Next man up. Prayers for J, he's going to rehab his toe, and pick up where he left off."

Expect to continue seeing Dell worked into the Texans' offensive game plan once they get out of the bye week, where he's due to have many more plays than the one he made this weekend against New York.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!