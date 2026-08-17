Jaylin Noel's Newest Injury Could Be Reason for Texans to Worry

The Houston Texans will be without second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel for a bit longer than they initially thought heading into training camp.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Noel will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury— his second injury of training camp in addition to the finger issue that he initially suffered before players reported at the end of July.

#Texans receivers coach Ben McDaniels on Jaylin Noel, who is sidelined with hamstring injury in addition to right pinkie injury. Should be a few weeks @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/PqlviQAao2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 16, 2026

As to what the exact hamstring injury is and what the timetable is for his recovery remains to be seen. But nonetheless, Noel's absence makes for a subtle, but noteworthy loss in the Texans' wide receiver room.

Noel was in the midst of returning from his initial NFI designation heading into camp, and was removed from the list earlier this month. But now, he'll be expected to miss another stretch of time.

And in the event that he's sidelined for the season, that's where the situation for the Texans could be of a little more importance than it is now.

What Jaylin Noel's Hamstring Injury Means for Texans

It's tough to gauge just how much time Noel's in to miss. But when factoring in the importance of camp and preseason for a second-year player in his situation, along with the tricky nature that hamstring injuries have had across the league in recent years, it's far from an ideal setup for Noel to enter the season with.

Last season, Noel, the Texans' 79th-overall pick in the third round, was primarily utilized as a returner on special teams with a bit of offense sprinkled in. He had 60 total returns and had 26 receptions for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Texans need a new slot receiver without veteran wideout Christian Kirk in the fold, who left for the San Francisco 49ers in March. Noel, who measures in at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, fits that need quite well and feels primed to see an increase in his targets and snap count this coming season.

And Noel absolutely could still find that increase in opportunity this season. If anything, that should be expected. But his start to the year is now inevitably going to be slower. Xavier Hutchinson is currently listed as WR3 on the Texans' preseason depth chart, and Noel won't have a chance to rise up the ranks until he's fully healthy.

With a hamstring injury––depending on the severity––it could be on the longer end of that reported "few weeks" timeline, and the regular season begins in less than a month.

And if the injury hinders his explosiveness or availability entering the regular season, it'll be even tougher for Noel to build chemistry in the offense, and really reach the ceiling of what his second season could offer.

Should the Texans Feel Need to Worry?

As it relates to Noel's stock heading into year two of his career, it might not be an overreaction to say that things are looking much bleaker than it did a week ago.

Noel will need time to find his way into this Texans wide receiver room and carve out a big role like he was expected to have, and that'll now be done on a shortened timeline––potentially lasting up until the regular season.

But for the Texans' wide receiver room as a whole, Noel's absence might not be exactly a reason to worry. At least for now.

That's because of the extensive depth the Texans have at the position with guys like Lewis Bond and Jared Wayne making a strong impression in camp, along with the gradual return of Tank Dell now factoring in.

Houston, without Noel, gets an opportunity to give guys like them more reps in preseason, and probably won't lose a step.

At the same time, there's no doubt that this Texans' passing attack can be better when Noel is on the field. When he's back to 100%, he'll have a route to finding notable snaps as Houston's slot receiver, especially deeper into the season.

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