Texans WR Jaylin Noel Suffers New Injury In Addition to Finger Issue

Heading into training camp, Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel was placed on the NFI list due to a minor finger injury, effectively sidelining him for multiple practices.

In recent camp sessions, Noel has been activated from the NFI list and working off to the side in wide receiver drills to get back on the field. But it seems like he's now dealing with a new injury that'll sideline him for a bit longer.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Noel is now dealing with a hamstring injury in addition to his finger injury. The expected return timeline is a "few weeks."

Texans wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels spoke on the injury during this weekend's training camp practice, still expressing confidence that Noel will be ready to roll when he's back on the field.

"I expect him, when he hits the grass, to be ready to roll," McDaniels said of Noel. "He's extremely diligent with his preparation and being ready to go when he's going to be healthy."

#Texans receivers coach Ben McDaniels on Jaylin Noel, who is sidelined with hamstring injury in addition to right pinkie injury. Should be a few weeks @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/PqlviQAao2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 16, 2026

It's a tough break for the Texans' second-year wideout, who, while he's expected to see a big bump in opportunities in 2026, just can't seem to get on the field in training camp. Noel was trending in the right direction from his finger issue, but a hamstring injury could be a bit trickier and hold a longer recovery.

Jaylin Noel's Encouraging Year 2 Remains Slow to Start

Noel, the Texans' third-round pick from the 2025 draft, had played in all 17 games last season for 26 receptions, 292 yards, and two touchdowns, and had been their primary kick returner throughout the year with 60 combined kick and punt returns.

But the Texans' wide receiver room is set to have more reps open in the slot––Noel's ideal alignment––this season following the departure of Christian Kirk to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

That's put Noel, along with second-year wideout Jayden Higgins, plugged in as the two pass-catchers expected to see the biggest leaps.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His leap, though, might be facing a slight delay. And really, Noel's newest injury with an issue as tricky as a hamstring can be might be something that takes him out for the next two preseason games that Houston has on tap.

The Texans have the Las Vegas Raiders scheduled later this week on Thursday in Houston, then face the Carolina Panthers next week on Friday on the road. If Noel's multi-week timeline holds, we won't be seeing him on the field for live, in-game snaps until the regular season.

It remains to be seen exactly how long Noel will be sidelined, but expect the opportunities for those around the wide receiver room to be a little more open for as long as he's out.

Sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond, who also excels in the slot, has been among the latest to stand out in the room, and now feels primed to get even more looks his way in the weeks ahead.

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