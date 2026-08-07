What to Expect After Texans Activate Jaylin Noel to Practice

The Houston Texans are getting Jaylin Noel back on the practice field.

According to an announcement from the Texans on Friday, Noel is being activated from the Non-Football Injury list.

WR Jaylin Noel has been activated from the Non-Football Injury list. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 7, 2026

Noel has been out and on the NFI list since the start of training camp with what was described to be a minor finger injury. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that the injury would be week-to-week, and now a week after the team started camp, Noel is back and officially cleared to practice

It's a big step forward for a Texans wide receiver group that's been a little shorthanded through the early parts of training camp.

Noel has been absent in team drills for every practice since being listed on the NFI list, and Tank Dell, while without an injury designation and having recently worked out in individual wide receiver drills, has yet to participate in full-contact, full-team drills.

But now, Noel is healthy. Barring any restrictions upon his return, Noel will be back at training camp practice and begin to ramp up for what is expected to be a big second year in the Texans' offense.

Jaylin Noel Expected to Be More Involved Offensively

Noel being back in the lineup means that the Texans will have their primary slot receiver healthy. It allows C.J. Stroud to build further chemistry with a wideout who's expected to have a larger role in the offense than he did in the 2025 season.

Last year, Noel primarily showed out on special teams as a returner, but also contributed offensively for 26 receptions, 292 yards, and two touchdowns. He ranked sixth on the team in total receptions, and fifth in total receiving yards.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bond showed a good share of flashes in the looks he got. But it was because of the Texans gradually working the rookie into a bigger role, combined with the receivers around him like Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, and Xavier Hutchinson, that limited Noel to being on the field for just 26% of the team's total offensive snaps.

But the Texans have parted ways with their top slot receiver from last year, Christian Kirk. That clears the way for Noel––one of Houston's third-round picks from last year's draft––to find a premier role in the offense in the slot.

Other wideouts like Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell have the ability to shift into that spot as well. But Noel has the premier skill set for that area of the field, and Houston has a good amount invested into him as a day two pick from a year ago.

If he's able to take advantage of the opportunities over the next few weeks, he could have a clear route to be the third-most targeted wide receiver in this offense.

Less Reps for Lewis Bond?

As it relates to Texans' training camp, the activation of Noel could mean a few less reps going towards sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond.

And Bond has performed extremely well throughout the course of the team's offseason program and into camp. It's not because of poor performance. Head coach DeMeco Ryans even said Bond has been a player who's made several "wow" plays since the Texans have started practicing.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond (82) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noel, who the Texans have more invested in and has more experience, fills the same slot receiver mold on the offense. He's simply geared to have more opportunity in the offense, while Bond is still looking to ensure he makes it past the 53-man cut.

Bond, based on how he's taken on the start to his Texans tenure, feels likely to have a real route to making the Week 1 roster. And if he does, he'll likely fill into that WR6 spot on the depth chart.

But Noel returning might mean that Bond might be due for more second-team reps in practice as opposed to the first. As for Noel, he might get a good share of reps his way in both.

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