Texans' Biggest Winners & Losers From Blowout Win vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans came out of the bye looking strong on both sides of the ball in Week 9, as they took down the LA Chargers on the road in SoFi Stadium, 44-22, to mark down their third win of the season.

And in the midst of the Texans' Week 9 win, there were a handful of big winners around the roster to take note of that stood out with a big performance. There were also a couple of losers on Houston's end that stood out for one reason or another, even if they came out on top with a much-needed victory.

With that in mind, let's sort through a batch of four Texans winners and two losers from their dominant win over the Chargers:

Winner: C.J. Stroud

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) leaves the field at SoFi Stadium after their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to argue that anyone was a bigger winner in this game than C.J. Stroud, as he found his way to a season-high 384 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Texans' offense to their highest point total of the season in the process.

Stroud was sharing the ball around to multiple playmakers and showed some elite-level decision-making. If he can continue playing like this while the Texans keep up the winning, it'll be hard not to put him into some MVP conversations.

Winner: Tank Dell

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs after catcheing a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a memorable day it was for Tank Dell, who was active for his second game since returning from his 2024 knee injury, and had a true breakout performance looking like his pre-injury self: four catches, 105 yards, one touchdown, and tied for the Texans' biggest offensive play of the day at 63 yards.

Many wondered just how the Texans' passing attack would pivot without Jaylin Noel in the lineup. It turns out, Tank Dell might be more than ready to take on those extra opportunities.

Loser: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a week where the Texans felt due to give Marvin Harrison Jr. a larger share of the workload in the passing game, that leap in usage didn't exactly happen for Houston's newest wideout. He saw just two receptions for 20 yards in a game that looked largely similar to his prior two showings.

It's still early in Harrison Jr.'s tenure with the Texans, and it's far too soon to press the panic button for what's ahead. But three games in, Houston's big investment at the wide receiver position hasn't panned out quite as well as expected, while others around the room (Dell, Kayshon Boutte) are shining in their opportunities.

Winner: Will Anderson Jr.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two quiet weeks from Will Anderson, where the Texans' star edge rusher failed to come away with a single sack to add onto his league-leading total, the verdict was a whole lot different this weekend.

Anderson came away with two sacks as a part of the Texans' wrecking performance upfront in their pass rush. Anderson now has a bit more of a comfortable lead as the NFL sack leader through nine weeks, and might have the inside track to winning Defensive Player of the Year midway through the season.

Winner: Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being the center of trade rumors over the past week, Jadeveon Clowney proved exactly why the Texans need to keep him around for the second half of the season.

Clowney was one of Houston's three pass-rushers to finish with two sacks on the day, as one of the many disrupters to cause havoc on Justin Herbert. If it wasn't clear as to why the Texans brought in Clowney before the season, games like these are perfect representations as to why his presence down the depth chart can be valuable.

Loser: Marlin Klein

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this game, it felt like Marlin Klein's stock was trending up. The Texans' second-round rookie tight end had been a healthy scratch on the gameday roster every week dating back to Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but was officially activated for the day against the Chargers.

However, even while Klein was finally able to get on the active roster, he pretty much remained a non-factor on the offensive end and on special teams, which makes you wonder what the purpose was for the Texans to activate him in the first place.

At the very least, avoiding that healthy scratch is a step in the right direction for Klein to eventually become an impact player in the Texans' offense. But time is slowly dwindling for that to happen in his rookie season.

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