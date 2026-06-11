Most Important Quotes That Came From Texans' Minicamp

The Houston Texans are at the tail-end of their three-day mandatory minicamp, which marks the last time players will be in the building for an organized practice until training camp arrives later this July.

And in those short three days of practice, the media was able to catch up with several notable faces on the Texans' roster and staff to gather some more intel on how the general vibes in the building are with less than three months to go until the regular season kicks off.

Let's break down some of the most notable quotes gathered from this past week in Houston:

DeMeco Ryans Confident in Texans' D-Line Depth

One of the big questions revolving around the Texans following their roster construction from this offseason has revolved around their lack of proven depth on the defensive line––specifically off the edge.

However, even after letting go of Denico Autry and Derek Barnett earlier this offseason, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is feeling fine about the talent he has in the building competing, perhaps hinting that Houston doesn't feel a need to add a big-name veteran off the edge.

“We're excited about the D-line that we have. We'll continue to roll our guys as much as possible. That's how we operate. We really want eight, nine guys who can go out there and play in a rotation," Ryans said.

"We're still figuring out who those eight or nine guys will be. It'll be really tough competition in training camp that I'm excited to see; excited to really see our young guys in the interior to see how they perform in camp.”

DeMeco Ryans Feels Texans Are "Looking Great" in Offseason Training

It might only be minicamp, so it's early in the preparation process before next season. But Ryan’s seems to be feeling great about where his team stands at this point––going on to praise their overall mindset, and calling their two weeks of OTAs one of the best he's seen since arriving as HC in 2023.

“Our team is looking great. I feel really, really good about where we are as a team. It's one of the best OTAs that we've had since I've been here the past four years. I'm really excited about training camp. I'm really excited to see these guys actually put on pads and see who shows up in the pads," Ryans said.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"It's one thing in the shorts. Some guys can make plays in shorts. But you put the pads on, you play real football... But our guys have shown up. Everything that I've asked them to do, they've shown up with the right mindset. They've worked the right way. We have a really great group of guys, and I think we're building a really great team this year.”

Dalton Schultz Likes What He Sees From C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud has been subject to his fair share of criticism this offseason. Between his lingering contract extension talks and the way his last season ended, the noise has been loud surrounding Houston's starting quarterback.

But Stroud's seen a ton of praise from those in the building watching him grind throughout the offseason. One veteran who gave Stroud a big hand was tight end Dalton Schultz.

“He's been working. Since the season has been over, I think he got to work straight away. We met up before OTAs even started, and he already looked like he'd been training for months," Schultz said. "I think just coming into OTAs with that mindset of getting back to work and really starting from basics, fundamentals, throwing mechanics, and footwork; he's been looking really good out there."

"He's looked a lot smoother. Any time you're in year two of an offense, it's going to happen. But I think that he's just done a good job of just leading the group and leading the group cleanly, which clearly helps with the operation of everything. He's done a really good job.”

Danielle Hunter Sees Great Progress From C.J. Stroud, Offensive Line

The praise for Stroud didn't stop for those catching passes from him on the offensive side of the ball. Those on the defensive end, like Danielle Hunter, have noticed real progress from the Texans' signal-caller as well.

Not only that, but Hunter has also seen improvements from the Texans' offensive front, which is sure to be refreshing for Stroud and Houston's scoring attack as a whole.

“The few days I've been here, I've noticed a lot from the offensive line and the quarterback play, how they work together in sync. It’s definitely better across the offensive line and C.J.just having his pocket awareness, he's able to step up and make plays," Hunter said.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"I just got finished talking to C.J. on the indoor, telling him he's doing a good job of stepping up and having awareness of the edge rushers. He was complimenting us back on how we play together as a string. But definitely on the offensive line and C.J. just making his reads.”

Danielle Hunter Sees Noticeable Strides From Aireontae Ersery

One key piece of the offensive line that Hunter sees having made big strides stems from one player in particular, second-year tackle Aireontae Ersery, who's been eager to learn, and has "definitely improved" from his rookie campaign.

“Definitely a lot of improvement," Hunter said of Ersery. "He's able to get to his spot quicker, shoot his hands, have better positioning with his hands and his eyes."

"He goes out there and he tries to execute. I know sometimes I catch him asking the trainer how my set was and all that stuff, because it's really important to him. He likes feedback, he's definitely improved from last year.”

Derek Stingley Had High Praise for Jaylin Smith, Will Anderson

Another defensive star who commended the growth he's seen in the building; All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley, who's seen steps forward from some more unproven names in the mix like second-year defensive back Jaylin Smith, and from more proven guys like Will Anderson.

"J-Roc’, man, when he’s out there, he making plays every day, even when the ball not getting thrown to him,' Stingley said of Smith. "His breaks, he’s playing off, his break downhill is insane. Him at the line of scrimmage, he’s getting hands on every rep, he’s looking good. I just can't wait to see him during the season."

"And then Will [Anderson], I don't know, Will’s just Will. He’s just going to end up with like 30 sacks or something this year, I don't know. He’s just him.”

Azeez Al-Shaair's Thoughts on the LB Room, E.J. Speed's Injury

One aspect of the Texans' defense that's faced some concerns as of late is the linebacker room, which is set to be without E.J. Speed for the foreseeable future as he recovers from surgery on a torn quad.

As to who will be the one to step up in Speed's place remains to be seen, and likely won't be ultimately determined until the pads come on in training camp. However, star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had a strong message to hand over to both Speed and the rest of those competing in the mix for a big role.

“Whether E.J. [Speed] was healthy or not, it shouldn't change the mentality for any player," Al-Shaair said. "You’re preparing, you're treating yourself like a starter. Because in the NFL, we want the best of the best... The goal is that if I'm not playing, if Henry [To’oTo’o] is not playing... that whoever goes in there can seamlessly pick it up and keep it moving."

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"So, I don't think it changed anybody's mindset in our room. Obviously, just from the person that E.J. is and the player that he is, it sucks. He works extremely hard, and all summer, all offseason, staying here with all the guys... Obviously, it sucks from that aspect. But, [I] have full confidence in all the other guys to continue to work like they've been doing. And whoever gets the opportunity is going to step up and make the plays.”

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