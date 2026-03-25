7 Players Who Won't Be on the Texans Roster By Week One

Through the past few weeks of the NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have made various acquisitions on both sides of the ball to get this roster better and more refined than it was last year for the 2026 campaign ahead.

Offensively, the trenches saw major tweaks by adding multiple veterans like Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith to give the unit a much-needed face lift, while their elite defense even managed to get scarier by acquiring former Philadelphia Eagles safety and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship to fit into the back end.

But in due time, those same new-look Texans will also be faced with making multiple subtractions to their 53-man roster before Week One from what the landscape looks like now––currently sitting at just under 70 players. And that chatter will only get louder once Houston's incoming draft class walks through the door to add onto that total.

So, while it still might be early to project just how the Texans' roster may shake out in just under six months, let's fast forward to take a peek at who might not be onboard once the fresh season gets off and rolling.

Jawhar Jordan. RB

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) rushes against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's hard to forget Jawhar Jordan's career day against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, where the Texans' 2024 seventh-round pick became the team's first 100-yard rusher of the season with 118 all-purpose yards and 17 touches.

But that alone might not make him a shoo-in for the 53-man. Houston's running back room already got a major upgrade in adding David Montgomery to the room, and feels primed to add another young pair of legs in the draft to make Jordan a more likely bet to join the practice squad.

Justin Watson, WR

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson (84) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Don't let his placement on this list fool you; Watson is a valuable piece in the Texans' wide receiver room. But simply due to logistics, he simply might be an odd man out of the team's roster cuts after the end of preseason.

Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell are easy to slot into five of Houston's wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster, and that's without any more moves to the position through late free agency and the draft.

Unless you're betting against any tweaks to be made to the room from now until the season, Watson might have work to do to extend his stay in Houston.

Brevin Jordan, TE

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's been a brutal past few months for Brevin Jordan, the Texans' fifth-round pick from 2021. Not only would he go down with a season-ending knee injury in camp that put his 2025 campaign to a halt before it started, but now Houston has a lot of players to compete in the tight end room for next year.

Especially if the Texans draft another tight end on day two or early day three, which is certainly a possibility, it'll put Jordan––fresh off a major, long-term knee injury––at real risk of being left empty-handed for one of the few available slots in the room.

Jarrett Kingston, OT

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) and offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston (61) celebrate after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kingston was a late addition for the Texans midway through the 2025 season via waivers from the Carolina Panthers. And while he's found his way to stick onto their roster headed into the new year, Houston's established depth at tackle puts Kingston at a disadvantage to retain his spot.

With Aireontae Ersery, Trent Brown, Braden Smith, and Blake Fisher all set to have the leg up in terms of retaining a spot on the 53-man, Kingston has to seriously impress in camp to guarantee a spot onboard for Week One. His 32 snaps through last season is far from a big enough sample size to do that.

Naquan Jones, DT

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) reacts in during the warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Another late waiver addition from last season, Jones was re-signed to a one-year deal earlier this offseason to cement his stay for the meantime. But he also has a good bit of depth to compete with at defensive tackle before a draft class that's almost certain to add a high pick to the position.

Jones also had a limited sample size on the field last season with 70 total defensive snaps through eight games; another factor that might keep him on the outside looking in.

Alijah Huzzie, CB

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) reacts with teammates after an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite his interception vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in one of his two games he played during his rookie year, that won't be enough to keep him in this stacked cornerback room. Huzzie's got two bona fide stars, two strong depth pieces, and three other guys on the bubble to compete with, that makes for a steep uphill climb.

Huzzie is well worthy of being a practice squad stash, but there are no guarantees as to what his status may be on the active roster for Week One.

Kaevon Merriweather, S

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another case of the Texans having one too many names in the room. Merriweather was a last-minute addition to Houston's safety unit before Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts to add further depth, but now the team has more than enough.

Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, M.J. Stewart, and Jaylen Reed currently feel like the four-man safety group that's locked in for next season, barring any draft moves, and doesn't leave much room for Merriweather to squeeze in.