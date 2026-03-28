Wyatt Teller Makes Eye-Opening Claim on Texans, C.J. Stroud

Among the Houston Texans' investments into their offensive line thus far this offseason, among their biggest was the signing of guard Wyatt Teller from the Cleveland Browns— signed onto a two-year deal worth over $16 million to help shore up the interior of their offensive front.

For Teller, it seems a big reason as to why he joined the Texans centers upon none other than the guy he'll be protecting, C.J. Stroud.

Not only did Houston's quarterback initially pitch the idea for Teller to join the Texans earlier this offseason, but the veteran guard also appears to be confident in what the signal caller can do when he's on the field as well.

At least when Stroud is healthy, combined with the elite defense the Texans have on the other side of the field, Teller sees a high ceiling for the roster he joined.

“When [C.J. Stroud] is healthy, I don’t know many teams that can beat the Houston Texans," Teller said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "If I can help in any way, not that I need to be Superman or anything like that but just get back to what I am good at and protect my quarterbacks and running backs.”

Wyatt Teller Enters Vastly Different Situation With Texans

Compared to how the situation was set up in his former home with the Browns— where he was stationed for the past seven years— Teller now comes to Houston with a much better outlook than he's been accustomed to.

Between quarterback unrest, consistent turnover at running back, and even some individual ups and downs for Teller, it hasn't been perfect for the former All-Pro for the past couple of seasons in Cleveland; two injury-riddled years in which he's only suited up in 26 total games, and the team as a whole won eight combined games.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

But now, Houston becomes a breath of fresh air for Teller. He joins a team with a brand new culture led by DeMeco Ryans, pairs with one of the best defenses in the NFL, and a group that could help provide a second wind to the veteran guard's career.

“I feel like the last two years in Cleveland have been tough,” Teller continued, via Wilson. “We went through a lot of growing pains, through quarterbacks and running backs. Personally, I think there was some good ball out there, but there was also some stuff that I could have gotten better at or been better at. Getting away from that run game hurt my heart as an offensive lineman. Passing the ball 70 percent of the time is never good for anybody. In Houston, this team is extremely talented.

“Not that I haven’t been on a talented team, but I don’t think there is anybody like the guys who can fly on the edge. Just joining that culture and joining that team is going to be special. I don’t think I have ever heard a stadium that loud when we were playing the Texans in Houston. Just being a part of a great culture and just helping where Coach asks me. If we run the ball, we run the ball and bring grit and toughness. If we pass the ball, we pass the ball effectively and protect C.J.”

With Teller, alongside newly-signed Braden Smith at right tackle, the Texans' new and improved offensive line will be able to pay dividends for Stroud and the rest of this offensive unit, thus connecting with a world-class defense that might just take Houston to new heights come next season.