Announcers Revealed for Texans-Steelers Wild Card Matchup

The announcers for the Houston Texans' Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been officially revealed leading up to their kickoff for MNF.

For what will be the final game kicking off for Wild Card Weekend as the Texans hit the road to face the Steelers, it will be the ESPN crew consisting of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on the call in the booth, while Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter.

It's no surprise for who's on the slate for Monday night, as the ESPN crew will hold the fort down as they typically do for the last game in a given week.

It'll be the third time this season that the Texans have gotten a spot on the MNF stage, the previous two times coming during their Week 2 matchup at home in a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their second coming in Week 7 as they traveled to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, for what would turn out to be another loss in the books.

Now, the Texans will be hitting the road once again for their first playoff matchup, heading to Pittsburgh for an appearance at Acrisure Stadium for the first time this season, and hoping for their first win of the season on a Monday night stage.

Texans Set for True Test in Playoff Game vs. Steelers

For head coach DeMeco Ryans, it will be the first time that Houston has faced the Steelers dating back to the beginning of the 2023 regular season. It'll also be the Texans' first road game in the playoffs throughout franchise history, having won the division in each of their previous postseason appearances dating back to 2002.

The Texans haven't been quite as stellar on the road this season compared to how their success has transpired at home, having a 7-2 record (77.7%) while playing at NRG Stadium compared to a 5-3 clip while traveling away (62.5%).

Overcoming that uphill battle that is home-field advantage will likely be a task Houston is bound to face throughout their entire postseason run, but they have all the momentum behind them to fight through it, as they have with any adversity throughout this season entirely.

The Texans are in the midst of a nine-game win streak, the longest in the league. They're coming off two consecutive playoff appearances, heading into a third, having won their past two Wild Card showings, and now might just have the perfect matchup on tap in the Steelers offense against their terrorizing defense; bound to make a tough day for Pittsburgh and their scoring unit led by Aaron Rodgers, even if they may be fighting on their home field.

Time will tell if C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans can keep the momentum flowing, while also retaining their perfect record in the Wild Card Round. As their recent track record has shown through their past nine games, though, they've proven no task is too tall for this group to overcome.

