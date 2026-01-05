Texans 2026 Home and Away Opponents Revealed

With Week 18 in the books and the NFL regular season now come to a close, each team's set of 2026 opponents has officially been cemented for the 17 games that loom for next season––and that includes the Houston Texans.

Even while the postseason still has to shake out over the next month to decide who this year's Super Bowl champion will be, it's never quite too early to look at what the upcoming season may hold that'll kick off this coming September. And for the Texans, they'll have a handful of intriguing matchups to circle on the calendar.

Here's what the Texans' 2026 regular season calendar looks like for their home and away opponents, officially settled after Week 18's completion:

2026 Houston Texans Home Games

- Indianapolis Colts

- Tennessee Titans

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Baltimore Ravens

- Cincinnati Bengals

- Buffalo Bills

- Dallas Cowboys

- New York Giants

2026 Houston Texans Away Games

- Indianapolis Colts

- Tennessee Titans

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Cleveland Browns

- Pittsburgh Steelers

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Commanders

- Green Bay Packers

Of course, Houston will have their typical divisional games in the AFC South; a pair of meetings against the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars— a slate the Texans recently went 5-1 over across their 2025 campaign.

The Texans will also have one game with each member of the AFC North— the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and their Wild Card matchup for their first round of this year's postseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For their other set of division matchups from the NFC, those will be against the NFC East: the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and their cross-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, whose last meeting came during the 2024 season in which the Texans ran away with a victory, 34-10.

Then, Houston will also have three matchups against the teams who ranked second in their respective divisions from the AFC East, the AFC West, and the NFC North. That means the Texans will have another game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in NRG Stadium, as they did this season, while also going on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers.

It's certainly no cakewalk of a schedule, and it's not designed to be. Houston will have their work cut out for them against seven teams who made the postseason this year for next season, and have others that, even if they weren't a postseason participant this season, might be key threats to watch as the 2026 campaign approaches (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens).

But for now, the Texans still have a playoff slate to take on with full force after a resilient 2025 regular season, and if they can keep the hot hand as they have for the last nine weeks of their campaign, they could have a real chance to enter next season as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

