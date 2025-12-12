Texans, Cardinals Announce Final Injury Report for Week 15

The Houston Texans have revealed their final injury report heading into Week 15's contest vs. the Arizona Cardinals, where four players have been deemed questionable before the weekend's kickoff.

Here's the full injury report for both the Texans and Cardinals after their third practice of the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– RB Nick Chubb: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)

– LB EJ Speed: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– TE Harrison Bryant: QUESTIONABLE (neck/shoulder)

– WR Justin Watson: QUESTIONABLE (calf)

For the Texans, it's a vastly smaller list than what the Cardinals are dealing with, as four names are up in the air for Week 15's showdown, the most notable of those being running back Nick Chubb, who could have a chance to miss his first game of the season with a rib injury.

Chubb has been dealing with the rib issue following Houston's latest win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which kept him as a DNP for the first two practices of the week before suiting up in limited capacity in their third session.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (21) during the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If Chubb isn't deemed good to go, rookie Woody Marks would naturally claim some of those carries in the backfield, who's already managed to claim a pretty steady and heavy workload in the past couple of weeks as is––logging a career-high 26 carries against the Chiefs.

Two names recently placed within the 21-day practice window from Injured Reserve have also been deemed questionable, that being tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Justin Watson.

Bryant has been out for the past four weeks with a neck/shoulder injury and could return in the minimum timeframe this weekend if officially activated vs. Arizona. Watson, on the other hand, has been injured dating back to Week 2 and could see a chance back in the offense for the first time in over three months, depending on their gameday statuses.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

– OL Evan Brown: OUT (personal)

– OL Paris Johnson Jr.: OUT (knee)

– TE Eljiah Higgins: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

– WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: OUT (heel)

– CB Max Melton: OUT (heel)

– DL Bilal Nichols: OUT (knee)

– S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: OUT (ankle)

– S Jalen Thompson: OUT (hamstring)

– WR Xavier Weaver: OUT (hamstring)

– DL L.J. Collier: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– RB Emari Demercado: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

– OL Christian Jones: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– DL Walter Nolen III: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

The Cardinals, though, will certainly be suffering from the injury bug up against the Texans, especially on the offensive side of the ball, as they'll be without both star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., as well as starting tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That bodes for the Texans' number-one scoring defense, who will have the task of stopping Jacby Brissett and recent standout Michael Wilson, likely to claim a heavy target share without Harrison Jr. in the fold.

One name to keep an eye on for the Cardinals leading up to kickoff will be rookie Walter Nolen III, who's been out since Week 13 with a lingering knee injury, but has been elevated to questionable for their road trip in Houston.

Gameday status will be cemented 90 minutes ahead of Week 15's kickoff, but for the Texans, the slate is looking rather healthy for a chance to extend their win streak to six.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!