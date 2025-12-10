Texans Poised to Get Two Offensive Weapons Back From Injury

The Houston Texans are preparing to get not one, but two weapons on the offensive end back fron injury in the weeks ahead.

According to a team announcement, the Texans are activating the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Justin Watson and tight end Harrison Bryant, giving both a chance to return to play in the coming weeks.

TE Harrison Bryant and WR Justin Watson have returned to practice and been Designated for Return. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 10, 2025

Both names have been sidelined from the action on the Texans' offense for the past several weeks, and while the window opening doesn't quite confirm that they'll be ready as soon as next week, it's a positive sign for each's return nonetheless.

Texans Designate Justin Watson, Harrison Bryant for Return

Watson, the Texans' veteran wide receiver signed aboard from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, has been out of the mix going back to Week 2 of the NFL season due to a knee injury, but could have a shot to join back into their pass-catching corps in the coming weeks, so long as his practice showings run smoothly.

In the two games he was active for, Watson put together three catches for four targets on 30 yards.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson (84) recovers a blocked punt during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bryant, the Texans' midseason tight end signing, has been out for a bit of a shorter time than Watson, being put on Injured Reserve back in Week 11 after dealing with a neck injury. Now, following the minimum four weeks of sitting out, his return to Houston offense appears imminent.

In his eight games and three starts on the season, Bryant has had two catches on six targets for seven yards, largely aiding as a blocker upfront while Houston was dealing with the absence of Cade Stover.

Now. rolling into Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals, the status for both injured offensive pieces are trending in the right direction, and should be nice depth pieces for their respective positions once deemed ready to come back.

Keep an eye on their practice statuses throughout the week, which should determine whether their upcoming matchup against Arizona could be a potential return.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!