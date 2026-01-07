DeMeco Ryans Wary of Aaron Rodgers Before Texans-Steelers

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop breathed some life back into the old gunslinger Aaron Rodgers when he pushed his potential game-winning kick wide right against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Ultimately, Rodgers' inevitable Hall of Fame trajectory wouldn't have been affected had Loop's kick remained straight and true; he's made his case clear across his extensive tenure in the league through nearly the past two decades. That being said, Baltimore putting a bullet back in Rodgers' chamber has got Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on high alert–– primarily about how deadly the legendary passer could still be in their Wild Card Round.

“He's done it at a high level for a long time because he's probably one of the smartest quarterbacks to play the game," Ryans said of Aaron Rodgers. "[He] does a really good job, understands defense really well. But, for us, that doesn't change. We've got to go out. It's about the guys who are playing. It's about our guys playing together collectively, going against a really good opponent.”

DeMeco Ryans Not Overlooking Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Even at 42 years old, Rodgers can stay one step ahead with brains rather than brawn these days. After all, Ryans has acknowledged that some issues surfaced with letting more explosive plays happen against the Indianapolis Colts during their last outing.

“From our last game, it was too many busts, guys not being where they're supposed to be, doing what they're supposed to do and when you bust plays and coverages, you give up big plays,” Ryans said.

On the flip side, Ryans was maybe more than a little relieved that the far more mobile Ravens passer Lamar Jackson didn't make it through to face them in the playoffs' first round. At least in theory; Rodgers should provide a more static target for elite pass rushers like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, both guys who know a thing or two about collapsing a pocket.

“For us and how we play defense all year, it's really predicated on how we get after the passer, that's starting with Will [Anderson Jr.] and Danielle [Hunter] and what they do off of the edge and always our interior guys on how they're collapsing the pocket," Ryans admitted. "That'll be really important this week as well. How can we disrupt the passer as much as possible to make it difficult for [Aaron Rodgers] to put us in advantageous positions to go and take the football away.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gets rid of the ball as he is wrapped up by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When push comes to shove, the Texans might have total belief that they can get to Rodgers, but the advantage the Steelers will have by playing at home will undoubtedly be hard to overcome. Coach Ryans is savvy enough to realize that it's better to wake up good and early to the reality that the terrible towels of the Steel City are going to be out in force to influence things if they possibly can

"Our team has handled itself pretty well on the road this year, understanding that, again, it goes back to us being in the moment, executing, playing together," Ryans said.

"We won't have that crowd support, but that's okay. You still have to find a way to figure it out, find a way to win football games. We've done that on the road. Big challenge. Big challenge on Monday night versus the Steelers. We're excited about it versus a really tough crowd, who we know are going to be loud. It's going to be a really great environment, cool environment for our guys. We haven't seen that before. It's going to be a really great environment for them to witness.”

It's probably a given that Ryans and Co. will also have to contend with whimsical narratives being woven about Rodgers embarking on one last great fairytale playoff run before riding off into the sunset. Past playoff disappointments the Texans have unfortunately suffered will also fill up plenty of column inches this coming week, but Ryans also can circle back to the vital experience it's given him as a head coach along the way.

“I feel like I've always been prepared for every moment," Ryans said. "It's not that I'm better prepared because we've been through it before. I've been here for the past several years. I've been in the playoffs before I got here. I've been prepared for this moment and ready for it.”

