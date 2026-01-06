Texans Suddenly Release Starting DB Before Playoffs

The Houston Texans have released one of their veteran defensive backs right before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Wild Card Weekend.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have released safety K'Von Wallace from the active roster.

The Houston Texans announced they have activated DE Darrell Taylor from injured reserve.



Safety K'Von Wallace was waived to make room for Taylor. — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) January 6, 2026

In a corresponding move, the Texans have also elevated defensive end Darrell Taylor from the Injured Reserve onto the 53-man roster, allowing him to suit up for Houston's playoff run ahead.

Taylor has been out of the mix for Houston dating back to Week 9 against the Denver Broncos when he initially went down with a knee injury. However, nine weeks later, and nine wins later, the veteran pass rusher is ready to go, and should bring some additional depth onto an already-stout defensive line that's helped command the Texans' top-ranked defense.

However, the more eye-catching move of the two is the Texans' decision to cut Wallace, who recently started in the back-end of Houston's defense during their Week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and now for the time being, finds himself off the active roster just a few days later.

Wallace, a 28-year-old safety and six-year league veteran, was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles at 127th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, having suited up for 74 career games in the league, starting in 20 of them.

In those 74 appearances across five different teams, Wallace has 177 total tackles, four tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and one interception. For the Texans this year, the veteran defensive back had played in three games for 108 defensive snaps, having nine tackles and two tackles for loss throughout.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Houston Texans safety K’Von Wallace (38) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Wallace signed to the Texans' practice squad back in November before eventually being elevated to the active roster, then a starter in the final week of the regular season against Indianapolis. But now, he's back on the open market.

The move to cut Wallace is likely in anticipation of the Texans getting rookie safety Jaylen Reed back from his recent forearm injury against the Colts back in Week 13, an issue that's kept him sidelined on Injured Reserve since going down, but head coach DeMeco Ryans has previously mentioned that he doesn't expect Reed to miss the entire season.

Reed had taken a hold of the Texans' starting safety spot when he was healthy against the Colts after a breakout game against the Buffalo Bills, but quickly saw his time on the field cut short after breaking his forearm. Now, just over a month later, the signs could be hinting at an inevitable return for Houston's first-year defender before a critical Wild Card matchup against Pittsburgh.

Reed's official status against the Steelers still remains to be seen, and will likely take a full week of practice before we're ready to see him good to go. If he's not, expect veteran defensive back Myles Bryant to potentially handle those duties at safety, a previous starter for three games on the Texans' defense, along with Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre bound to get work as well.

