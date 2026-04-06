Dexter Lawrence Trade Could Be the Texans' Missing Piece

Only a few weeks out from the 2026 NFL Draft, the league was hit with a bombshell report revolving around veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, as the two-time All-Pro defender would formally request a trade from the New York Giants and not attend the team's offseason workout program after being unable to agree to a new contract extension.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

One of the top defensive tackles in the NFL, if Lawrence is bound to be shipped out of the Big Apple after seven seasons, opposing teams and general managers are bound to be ringing the Giants' phone line in hopes of bolstering their own defensive front with his addition.

There's no telling of whether the Giants will be willing to follow through with Lawrence's request just yet. With five months until next season kicks off and much to unfold between now and then, tons can shift within the situation between both sides, potentially enough to bring him back New York, if contract terms can be agreed upon.

But, if he really is set to be on the move, there's a good case that the Houston Texans of all places could be a top destination in mind for the Giants to send Lawrence as a finishing touch to their elite-level defense.

Why Texans Make Sense for Dexter Lawrence Trade

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The two keys that make Houston a prime place to look towards a Lawrence trade center upon both team need and their asset pool to invest in a star defender.

Adding another standout defensive tackle next to Sheldon Rankins would be one of the few remaining holes the Texans have to fill on their elite starting unit, and might be one of the best available talents at the position that Houston could reasonably invest in.

The Texans lost both veteran defensive tackles, Mario Edwards and Tim Settle, this offseason after both missed the end of last season with injury. Tommy Togiai could reasonably fill in that space again as he did to close out 2025, except Lawrence would certainly be a massive upgrade for that role.

The Texans also meet the mark in available assets to hand over to New York. With four picks in the first 70 spots of this year's draft, combined with a pick in nearly every round of next year's draft, the Giants can certainly get some of that capital for Lawrence, while still leaving Houston more than enough to work with moving forward.

As to what it would cost? It's hard to say for sure. But considering the New York Giants got a first, second, and Mazi Smith from the Dallas Cowboys for Quinnen Williams at the deadline, expect a similar ask from the Giants, albeit a bit cheaper with his age, recent performance, and injury history.

The Risk Involved With Making a Splash

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As with any blockbuster trade in the NFL, there's some underlying risk involved in a potential Texans pursuit of Lawrence. But the main concern involves how Houston could afford him next to their existing defensive talent on the roster.

The Texans are already paying a premium for guys like Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley, and Jalen Pitre, will be set to extend Will Anderson Jr. on a historic deal this offseason, and that doesn't even factor in new contracts for Azeez Al-Shaair, Kamari Lassiter, and Calen Bullock.

Adding Lawrence into that equation makes the cap space situation for the future extremely tight. So, if bringing him in is a move Houston's eager to make for their defensive front (which could still be worthwhile), it may also come with a few tough financial sacrifices to pair with it–– particularly for those that haven't been signed to new extensions yet.

There are also a few recent injury concerns to factor into an acquisition of Lawrence. The veteran defender was playing through a lingering elbow injury throughout the 2025 campaign that clearly affected his play negatively, leading to some of the lowest numbers of his pro career.

Last season with the Giants, Lawrence finished the year playing in all 17 games, logging 31 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 0.5 sacks; all career-lows for what was his age-28 season.

If that production is any sign of what's to come headed into his late 20s and early 30s, then the Texans should most definitely proceed with caution in terms of forfeiting assets. They might even want to steer clear of the idea altogether.

But, as long as his medicals are clear for 2026, his acquisition could pay massive dividends when placed next to an unmatched Houston pass rush. Pair that with the rest of this Texans defense, and it could be just what pushes this group over the top to reach their final Super Bowl ceiling.