Five Draft Prospects Texans Should Consider Trading Up For

As the Houston Texans have been creeping closer and closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, there's been some lingering chatter made of the front office taking interest in another trade-down scenario as it relates to their 28th-overall pick.

With a general manager like Nick Caserio running the ship, and his historical fondness of draft flexibility, seeing that trade-down transpire for the Texans in what would be a third-straight season would be far from shocking.

But instead, what if the Texans were to turn the opposite way and trade up the board? Houston certainly has the flexibility to do so with four picks in the top 70, combined with the possession of all of next year's high draft picks, and there might be a few prospects worthy of that aggressive pursuit.

Here's a look at five of those highly-touted prospects whom the Texans could investigate moving up the board for:

Makai Lemon | WR, USC

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon is the only top-rated receiver prospect the Texans have reportedly met with (USC Pro Day), giving a hint as to how little Houston seems to be focusing on the top of this year's wideout class. But if the Texans were to move up the board for any receiver, Lemon would make sense.

The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner is a steady receiver with stellar hands and route-running abilities that put him in contention as the WR1 in the class. As a pairing next to Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, he'd make for a dangerous three-man tandem in C.J. Stroud's receiving arsenal, and really take this passing attack to another level.

Kenyon Sadiq | TE, Oregon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of another weapon who could take the passing attack to another level, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq would bring that type of spark for the Texans, and a much-needed lift to the position and it's overall depth as a pairing next to Dalton Schultz.

Sadiq dominated at the combine as an athletic freak who projects to be a dangerous offensive weapon and a vertical threat who creates tough mismatches for opposing defenses.

As the Texans' future at the tight end position and/or someone who can give Houston immense versatility in two-tight-end personnel, his fit is definitely worth a look if he takes a slight dip down the board for an ideal trade situation.

Monroe Freeling | OT, Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the draft class' biggest risers, Georgia's Monroe Freeling would be a perfect long-term option for the Texans to plug in at right tackle.

He's only 21 years old, coming off an All-SEC season starting for the Bulldogs with great length, athleticism, and the raw tools to be a great NFL tackle with the ideal development setup.

Odds are, Freeling's stock has trended as high as the top half of the first round. So the Texans would need to be extremely aggressive in a trade up situation if they were interested in his services. He'd definitely answer some major questions on their offensive line, though.

Kadyn Proctor | OT, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Someone who would likely take a smaller investment to trade up for than Freeman, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, fits a ton of the traits that the Texans love in their players: massive physical traits, SEC-tested, and explosive athleticism that makes him stick out as one of the most appealing offensive line prospects on the board.

The Texans might be lucky enough to see Proctor slide to 28, depending on what the league's consensus is on his stock. But if Caserio and Co. really covet his blend of size and skills, a trade up is well within play.

Kayden McDonald | DL, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best defensive tackle prospects in the class, Kayden McDonald is a massive run-defender who can plug up the inside of an even-front at just 21 years old, and could be a potential long-term fit for any team searching for help on the defensive interior.

The Texans have been linked to a handful of defensive tackle prospects in this year's class as potential sparks of youth to fill next to veteran Sheldon Rankins. McDonald can be just that, and be the cherry on top that rounds out what will be one of the NFL's best defensive fronts in 2026.

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