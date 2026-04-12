With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner for the Houston Texans and the rest of the league, it makes for a perfect time to take a look back at how some of the drafts and their respective classes in years past have ended up panning out.

For the Texans in particular, there are certainly a few major highs and lows to take note of. And while things have begun to turn around for the better in the past handful of seasons under the guidance of general manager Nick Caserio, the years before it certainly look pretty dark in comparison.

Let's turn the clock back to rank the last 10 Texans' draft classes to see which were home runs, and which fans would likely love to have a chance to do-over:

10. 2016

Oct 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end D.J. Reader (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R5, P166: D.J. Reader, DL

Of all the Texans' past 10 draft classes to sort through, none shakes out as ugly as 2016's does. Outside of the lone bright spot that D.J. Reader brings as a day-three steal, the rest is pretty brutal.

Their top pick of Will Fuller never panned out due to injury, their second-rounder, Nick Martin, didn't play another NFL snap just two years after being cut from the Texans in 2021, and their third-round receiver, Braxton Miller, didn't make it to three seasons in the pros. It's a time in Houston's history that fans would likely love to wipe from their memory.

9. 2020

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) walks off the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R3, P90: Jonathan Greenard, DL

A class where the Texans only had five total picks, and only one of those selections ended up hitting big in Jonathan Greenard, 2020 is yet another low-light in Houston's draft history.

Their highest selection, the 40th-overall pick, Ross Blacklock, played just two seasons in Houston before he left for the Minnesota Vikings, and even Greenard's time with the Texans was cut short after he left to join the Vikings as well in free agency following his best career season in 2024.

8. 2018

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R3, P89: Justin Reid, DB

Another example of a draft where the Texans were both limited in capital and didn't hit on many picks, the Texans' highest selection on the board came at pick 89 in the third round, where they were able to secure safety Justin Reid.

Outside of that pickup, though, the Texans only saw one of their selections play past 2020, that being tight end Jordan Akins, who last suited up in 2024.

7. 2019

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R1, P23: Tytus Howard, OL

A marginally better class than the latter three; 2019's class of selections was headlined by the pickup of Tytus Howard in the back-end of the first round, who was the Texans' longest tenured player outside of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

The class also included two names who have since developed elsewhere into steady depth pieces: cornerback Lonnie Johnson and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu. But outside of that, there's not much else to write home about.

6. 2025

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R2, P34: Jayden Higgins, WR

Sure, it's early. But Houston's 2025 class is already shaping up to be better than a good chunk of the Bill O'Brien era Texans. Jayden Higgins and Aireontae Ersery project to be long-term starters, Woody Marks has shown he can be an explosive offensive weapon, and there's even more names in this class yet to see their ceiling truly unlocked like Jaylin Smith.

Perhaps next year can allow this group to shift further up the list, but for now, right outside of the top five seems like a fair placement.

5. 2017

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Deshaun Watson (Clemson) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 12 overall pick to the Houston Texans in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R1, P12: Deshaun Watson

What's likely considered the best class of Bill O'Brien's time running the ship in Houston gets a big boost for being able to strike on what was then a franchise quarterback to build around in Deshaun Watson. They also picked up linebacker Zach Cunningham in the second round, who's now become a tenured veteran in the league with over 100 games played.

The substance below those top two picks is what prevents this crew from shifting further up the list. Their best selection outside of the first couple of rounds was their third-round running back D'Onta Foreman, who played just two years with the Texans before his time in H-Town came to an end.

4. 2021

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R3, P89: Nico Collins, WR

There's an argument to be made that stealing Nico Collins in the third round of the 2021 draft is the best individual pick the Texans have made within the last decade, simply due to the value Houston's claimed by securing one of the top receivers in the NFL deep down the board.

It was also the same round in which Davis Mills was inducted to give the Texans one of their more tenured voices in the locker room today, who also happens to be one of the best current backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

3. 2024

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates after making a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R2, P42: Kamari Lassiter, DB

Now things start to get good, as this class would be one where the Texans secured not just one, but two Pro Bowlers in their secondary with Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock; both of whom came from day two selections down the board.

Not all of their selections in this year were home runs, as second-rounder Blake Fisher has still left more to be desired in his first two seasons. Yet, for a class in which Houston didn't use a first-round pick, the results happened to fall pretty well within their favor.

2. 2022

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) jogs off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R2, P37: Jalen Pitre, DB

The better selection between Jalen Pitre in round two or securing Derek Stingley at third-overall can be debated, though there's no question that 2022 turned out to be one of the bigger highlights of the Texans' recent draft history.

Just like 2024, not all was perfect. Kenyon Green's selection at 15th overall might actually be the biggest individual bust on this list. Yet, for this class to provide two foundational pieces of the defense, and a pair of players who are some of the best in the league at their respective positions, this class still calls for a tip of the cap to Nick Caserio.

1. 2023

Apr 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; From left to right, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (left), second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr., third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, pose for a photo at a press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Best Selection: R1, P3: Will Anderson, DL

The biggest turning point of the past decade for the Texans, the 2023 draft gave Houston a new identity by scooping up two top-three picks on the board, one of which was First-Team All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson, and even allowed Houston to dig up three other starting-level guys in wide receivers Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson and linebacker Henry To'oTo'to.

Say what you want about C.J. Stroud, but he's Houston's franchise quarterback until further notice. To get him, along with four other players who have since found key roles within the Texans' formula, this class is by far the most worthy of the top spot.