Former Broncos Safety Wants to Sign With Texans

The Houston Texans already have the NFL's best defense, but could they use some extra help?

As the Texans make a final push for the playoffs, starting with a Week 14 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, a free agent safety has expressed interest in joining their elite defense.

Justin Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro Second Team safety, recently joined the Up & Adams show to talk about potentially signing with the Texans.

"Yeah, that would be awesome. I think it would be game-changing to play for DeMeco [Ryans]. I've heard nothing but great things," Simmons said. "That would be a dream to be able to go with Houston. Right now, there's not much talk, but that could change now that they're back in the mix and hoping to make a run, so we'll see."

Could the Texans sign Simmons?

Simmons, 32, has not played an NFL snap this season as he sits in free agency, despite being one of the top safeties on the market since the offseason. Of course, that does not mean that teams have not been interested in bringing in the veteran safety, as he could simply be waiting for the right opportunity to get back on the field.

Simmons spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos, where he was ultimately regarded as one of the top safeties in the league for several seasons. Simmons went five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023 of either being recognized in the Pro Bowl or with an All-Pro honor, but then left Denver for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 season.

In one season with the Falcons, Simmons recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions, showing that he at least still has some gas left in the tank.

Houston already has a pair of high-level young safeties in Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock, although it never hurts to have depth at any position, especially with a veteran like Simmons. Even if Simmons signed with the Texans, there is no guarantee he would make a huge impact, but it would not hurt to take that chance.

