The Houston Texans made sure to stay busy throughout all three days of this year's NFL draft. And in doing so, they were able to get their hands on a set of eight new rookies to enter the mix for this season.

And in the days following the Texans' new roster additions, it seems that the consensus is feeling pretty positive surrounding their approach and prospects they were able to get ahold of.

Not just in the eyes of the fans or draft experts, but also from those in NFL front offices as well.

NFL Execs Are Big Fans of the Texans' Draft

The Texans' praise from executives centered around their incoming class wasn't directly focused on the prospects that they selected, but more so on their routes to taking them on the board.

According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, one NFL executive even labeled the Texans as a team who "doesn't care about anything" when it comes to the draft, yet for good reason.

“Houston doesn’t care about anything,” said an NFL exec. “If you look even at their extensions, they don’t just set the market. They set the market. They are not really taking their time or being patient.”

That feeling of calculated carelessness is pretty clear to see when taking a step back to look at the Texans' class, especially following their first two picks of Keylan Rutledge and Kayden McDonald.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With selections like Marlin Klein in round two, or Febechi Nwaiwu and Wade Woodaz in round four, all are clear examples of not putting much stock in the general consensus on the board, and simply taking guys that fit their own criteria––whether that be with their physical skillset, or mental makeup.

But the Texans weren't just stuck on taking their draft sleepers higher than expected. That can make a rookie class look really dicey, really fast. They also made a couple of aggressive pushes for premier names at their positions, like Rutledge and McDonald.

Rutledge & McDonald Also Get Thumbs Up

Both guys were clearly talented and slated to come off the board around their respective selections. Houston simply did what they needed to land both in slight trade-ups, another strategy well-acclaimed by those in league circles.

“I thought Houston did a really good job of maneuvering the draft board,” another exec said, via Sando. “Nick Caserio had a real good feel for how this thing was gonna play out in the way he moved. The consensus among teams I talked to was that Rutledge was really highly thought of, and I think Kayden McDonald was coveted by other teams as well.”

Each of Rutledge and McDonald also fit the Texans' needs headed into this draft nearly perfectly.

Rutledge can be instant competition to start on the interior of Houston's offensive line at either left guard or center, while McDonald plugs up the other defensive tackle spot next to Sheldon Rankins to really steady their defensive line, both inside and out.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That approach also tended to get some rave reviews from league executives, adding even more positive feelings around how the Texans fared in all seven rounds, but especially for their first two picks.

“I love what they did in the trenches,” another NFL exec said. “Rutledge is great. He is one of my favorite interior guys in the draft.”

If the comments from those sitting in an executive chair are a sign of anything, the Texans might've walked out of this draft as big winners. But only time will tell how those strong selections on paper will turn out on the field.

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