Texans Make NFL History With Win Over Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Despite many expecting a loss, the Houston Texans went into Arrowhead and got the job done against the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime. The Texans pulled out a 20-10 win on the road, extending their winning streak to five games.

Sure, the Texans' offense did its job on Sunday night, but again, it was the defense that made the difference. Houston's defense continues to cement itself as one of the top units in the NFL, and Sunday's win over the Chiefs certainly helped. In fact, by holding Patrick Mahomes to just 160 passing yards, the Texans reached a historic mark.

The Texans are the only NFL team in the last 40 years to hold opponents to under 225 passing yards in each of their first 13 games, per NFL on CBS. The most passing yards the Texans have given up all season was Week 1 against Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams, as he threw for just 224.

Texans have put together a historic defense

Even crazier, the Texans have allowed 200+ passing yards in just two of their 13 games this season, despite playing against some high-level QBs like Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Josh Allen, none of whom reached that mark.

In Sunday's win, not only did the Texans hold Mahomes to 160 passing yards on 14 completions in 33 attempts, but they also picked him off three times and allowed zero touchdowns. The last time Mahomes threw three picks in a game? 2022. The last time he threw three picks while attributing zero touchdowns? Never.

The Texans forced Mahomes into arguably the worst game of his career, which alone is a testament to their historic defense.

Now, the Texans are gearing up to likely face Jacoby Brissett, Kenny Pickett, Justin Herbert, and Riley Leonard to finish their 2025 season, setting up some all-you-can-eat buffets for this Houston defense.

