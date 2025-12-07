Three Bold Predictions for Texans vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans have a chance to extend their impressive recent win streak to five straight in a pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football for Week 14, traveling on the road to go up against the daunting task that is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, who are desperately looking to keep their own playoff hopes alive.

The Texans certainly have the hot hand, but it's never easy to go on the road to face Kansas City, and for Houston, they're 0-5 in their last five meetings against the Chiefs in both the regular season and postseason—so this is a challenge that's proven to be tough to overcome for this team in recent memory.

Nevertheless, the Texans have proven more than capable of defying the odds throughout the entire 2025 season, and certainly won't be backing down from a fight in one of their more defining games of the past several years.

Here's three bold predictions for how the action could unfold for the Texans in Arrowhead:

1. Patrick Mahomes Gets Sacked 5+ Times

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (top) and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will be tasked with the challenge of limiting this explosive Texans pass rush likely without three pieces of their typical starting offensive line; putting left tackle Josh Simmons on Injured Reserve, while Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor are listed as doubtful with their respective injuries.

That's a major disadvantage for a Chiefs team that has certainly struggled when offensive line play is poor in the past, and this season, has led to Mahomes being tied for the seventh-highest sacked quarterback throughout this season.

That trend of facing a high number of takedowns might not be slowing down for Mahomes in this one either. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson have been a force off the edge this season, and without starters on the left and right side, the Chiefs passing attack could be in trouble.

The Texans had no problem taking down the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, eight times on TNF just a couple of weeks ago, so seeing something similar transpire on Mahomes might not be out of the question.

2. Woody Marks Finds Season-High in Touches

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) reacts after running for a first down during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans had no issue giving a heavy workload to their rookie running back, Woody Marks, even after he left and returned to the game with a foot injury. He found his way to his second game this season with 20 touches on the day, combining for 67 scrimmage yards.

Now that Marks is healthy and that trust hasn't wavered a bit, seeing him log even more work, and perhaps most of the season so far, this weekend could very well be in play.

The Texans are heading into a cold, road environment against a Chiefs defense that hasn't been perfect in defending the run, and the potent playmaking of the first-year back could help offer a spark on the scoring end for Houston.

Don't be shocked if Marks gets over 22 touches in total as both a runner and a receiver, while chipping in for a couple of explosive plays in the process.

3. Jayden Higgins Hauls in Another Touchdown

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts to his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

First-year wideout Jayden Higgins sits just one touchdown away from breaking Andre Johnson's rookie touchdown record to become second on the Texans' franchise leaderboard, as Houston's second-round pick from this offseason has four scores in his first 13 weeks already. So perhaps he can find his way to the end zone on a primetime stage.

Higgins has continued to find his way into a solid role within the Texans' receiving core as the year has progressed, now evolving into a consistent big-body threat for C.J. Stroud (and even Davis Mills) with at least four catches in his past four games—two of those catches being for touchdowns.

Naturally, a lot of attention will be on Nico Collins to be the receiver that hits paydirt, but Higgins is clearly becoming a respected option for the Texans offense that'll be targeted a fair share as well.

