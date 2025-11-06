Texans Add Rookie Defender to Active Roster
The Houston Texans are bringing on an undrafted rookie defender to their 53-man roster.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are elevating rookie cornerback Alijah Huzzie to the active roster.
Huzzie joins the Texans roster after starting his rookie season on the reserve/NFI list with a knee injury, missing out on the first eight games of action. He would see his 21-day practice window open in the middle of October, which would hint toward his eventual return to play.
According to Wilson, Huzzie has made a "sound recovery" from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and now after being a full participant at the Texans' first practice leading up to their matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, he could be gearing up to make his official NFL debut this weekend.
Texans to Active Alijah Huzzie From Reserve/NFI List
Huzzie is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound undrafted corner out of the University of North Carolina. He spent two years with the Tar Heels from 2023 and 2024 after transfering from Eastern Tennessee State University.
During his time with UNC, he had 82 total tackles 14 passes defended, and four interceptions as a solid playmaker in the Tar Heel secondary.
He wouldn't hear his name called at this year's draft in Green Bay, but nonetheless, it wouldn't take long for the Texans to scoop him up off of free agency before the season kicked off. And now, they can get their first official look at him on their active roster for Week 10.
Huzzie's return also comes at a welcomed time for the Texans, as third-round rookie corner, Jaylin Smith, had just been placed on season-ending Injured Reserve, taking a hit to their secondary room, a gap that Huzzie can have a chance to fill on his behalf.
He'll be primed to be a reserve piece behind their starting cornerback duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, while Jalen Pitre holds down the nickel. Veteran Tremon Smith will also maintain a role within the Texans' secondary, who's acted as their primary third corner without their rookie Smith for the first half of this season.
