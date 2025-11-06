Texans CB Placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve
The Houston Texans have lost one of their rookie defenders for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.
According to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have placed cornerback Jaylin Smith on Injured Reserve for the second time this season, ending his rookie year.
Smith was previously on Injured Reserve earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four weeks, but was able to return in Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
However, it wouldn't take too long for Smith to find his way back to the sidelines once again, as following his latest matchup vs. the Denver Broncos, his designation to IR means he'll now miss the remainder of the 2025 season, eyeing his return for 2026.
Texans Place CB Jaylin Smith on Season-Ending Injured Reserve
Smith was a third-round pick at 97th overall in this offseason's draft out of USC, and in a small sample size, has turned out to be a solid depth piece of the Texans' secondary and a contributor on special teams.
During the four games Smith was active, he would log six total tackles, while also bringing in a fumble recovery in his latest showing against the Broncos. He's mainly filled in as corner depth behind their stout secondary of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
The news around Smith falls in line with the recent unfortunate injury bug suffered by the Texans in recent weeks, and especially so heading into their Week 10 divisional matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has already been ruled out as he continues to navigate concussion protocol that puts backup Davis Mills in place to start for his first game of the season, while other key starters on both sides of the ball like edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., offensive tackle Tytus Howard, and running back Nick Chubb, among others, remain in question as well.
A bad time for injuries to strike as Houston attempts to make a comeback effort for the latter half of their season, and season-ending Injured Reserve for one of their day two picks from this offseason certainly doesn't make matters any better.
Now as the Texans move forward into the year, their cornerback room will continue to be held down by the duo of Stingley and Lassiter holding down the boundary, Jalen Pitre maintaining his standing in the nickel, and veteran Tremon Smith continuing as the primary depth piece behind them.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!